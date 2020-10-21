What the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services defines as an “uncontrolled spread” of COVID-19 has overtaken the county, with a total of 182 new cases of the virus in the seven days ending at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
There were 645 reported cases of the virus when the News-Shield went to press Tuesday, Oct. 13, and the total stood at 827 as of the afternoon of Oct. 20, according to Barron County Public Health figures.
The new statistics come at a time when Barron County is in the COVID-19 news for a different reason, thanks to a ruling Monday, Oct. 19, by Circuit Court Judge William C. Babler, affirming Gov. Tony Evers’ order limiting public gatherings (see related story).
The ruling marked the third time that the governor’s order had been taken to court in northwestern Wisconsin. Two weeks ago, a Polk County judge affirmed the order. Last week, a judge in Sawyer County ruled against Evers in a case brought by the Wisconsin Tavern League. The case next moved to Barron County, where Babler reaffirmed the governor’s order.
In the meantime, Barron County Public Health has issued a series “public notifications” about possible exposure to the coronavirus at several area businesses in recent weeks, including:
• The Bar, Rice Lake, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
• Cousin’s Restaurant, Haugen, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 11.
• Twin Town Tavern, Almena, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
• Fifth Street Saloon between 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, and 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
• The Cameron House, between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Anyone who was at those establishments at those dates has been asked to monitor their health for 14 days to be sure they aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Questions and answers
On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Barron County Public Health Officer Laura Sauve and Public Health Specialist Sarah Turner responded to questions about the recent court rulings, the possible spread of the virus in local establishments, and how (or if) it’s possible or desirable to enforce public health policy.
News-Shield: The Tavern League says that if a 25 percent capacity order is enforced, it will mean the end of many small businesses in rural northern Wisconsin. But with outdoor activities coming to an end, there doesn’t seem to be any way to get around that restriction. Does Public Health have any suggestions for bar/restaurant customers and/or owners?
Turner: We would encourage businesses to reach out to local economic development or other organizations and experts that may be able to help. We encourage the community to safely support local businesses as much as possible by picking up goods curbside or choosing take out over dining in.
News-Shield: Bars and/or small restaurants are the subject of many “public notifications.” And yet, no such notices have been issued for big box stores. Why aren’t larger businesses the subject of public notifications?
Sauve: Close contacts are defined as people spending 15 minutes within six feet of a positive case. When we shop, we don’t spend that long with others, and if we do, we usually know who they are -- such as a friend who we stop to talk with. In bars and restaurants, people may sit next to others who they do not know longer than 15 minutes. We have had several weddings/events with positive cases. At these events, we know who was there and the family/venue is able to notify attendees.
News-Shield: Recent court rulings include reference to a health order by the governor that specifies up to a $500 civil forfeiture for violations. But who is going to enforce that, and how?
Sauve: We have discussed enforcement of this with District Attorney Brian Wright. Public Health will use an education first approach when notified of violations. If an establishment continues to disregard the 25 percent capacity, or an egregious violation occurs, then we will forward the complaints as well as the steps public health took to the DA’s office for a potential fine.
News-Shield: We know that health officials don’t relish the idea of “being the bad guys,” especially if it means undergoing unwarranted abuse and threats. Now that the “second wave” of COVID appears to be cresting, has such abuse been renewed and/or intensified?
Sauve: On Oct. 13, law enforcement notified public health of one threat that was not deemed very serious, as the person was highly intoxicated when the threat was made. While some people have been upset with quarantine and isolation requirements, the majority of people that public health contacts are very cooperative and want to do their part to keep our community and their friends and family as safe as possible.
