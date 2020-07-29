The city of Barron has made an offer to purchase a piece of property within the boundaries of the city, following a motion made Thursday, July 23, 2020, at a special joint meeting of the Barron City Council and the city Utility Commission.
Liz Jacobson, city administrator, said Tuesday, July 28, that the 90-day option to purchase was discussed in closed session, and later approved in open session. Details of the proposal were not disclosed.
Jacobson said the option gives both buyer and seller a time period to do “due diligence” in preparation for the sale. She said further details would be released after the option period expires.
Redevelopment authority
The City Council also met in special session July 23 to approve members of a Community Redevelopment Authority, a group of citizens and city officials who will oversee downtown improvements.
The resolution to create the authority was already in place from the July meeting of the City Council, Jacobson said.
The purpose of the special meeting was to make formal appointments to the commission.
However, the law calls for a four-fifths vote of the council to make the appointments, and one council member was missing. As a result, this item will appear on a future City Council agenda, she added
Seven commissioners are slated for appointment to the authority: Mayor Ron Fladten, one year; Citizens Dylan Palmquist, one year; Bruce Rasmussen and Tami Severude, two years; Mary Haas, three years; and Council member Rod Nordby and citizen member Joe Johnston, five years.
