A crash between a vehicle and boat trailer in downtown Barron on Saturday morning, May 8, 2021, has led to a first-offense operating while intoxicated arrest for a 34-year-old Turtle Lake woman, according to the Barron Police Department and county dispatch logs.
Police Chief Joe Vierkandt identified as the driver as Julie Scheps. She was identified as the operator of a vehicle that rear-ended a boat and trailer at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 8 and Sixth Street just after 9 a.m. Saturday, May 8.
A witness called 911 to report having seen the crash. He gave dispatchers the make and license number of the suspect vehicle and followed it east of town on Hwy. 8 and onto County Hwy. W.
It was there that a Barron police officer later found the vehicle on the roadside, according to Vierkandt.
“By that time, the (suspect vehicle) had broken down because of significant front-end damage,” he said.
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A preliminary breath test indicated a reading of .19, more than twice the state’s legal limit of intoxication. After a blood sample was taken at Mayo Hospital, the defendant was released to a sober party, the chief added.
The charge was filed in the city’s Municipal Court, he said.
