Barron Area School Board members voted Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, to make changes in employee pay and incentives that administrators say will have a positive impact on every staff member working for the district.
Among the changes is a new “teacher longevity” stipend, one that will allow longtime faculty members some additional incentive after they reach the top of the faculty salary schedule.
Members of the board advocated for the change at previous meetings, based on the fact that once veteran Barron teachers reach the top of the schedule, the former pay structure doesn’t call for additional raises.
Diane Tremblay, district administrator, and Andrew Sloan, director of finance, commented on the changes.
Sloan said Aug. 18 that the new incentive will impact about 18 members of the teaching staff. Those with bachelor’s degrees at the top of the salary schedule will receive $300 additional for each of 24 pay periods. Those with master’s degrees will receive an additional $600 per pay period.
In addition, the “teacher handbook” also calls for teaching staff to be paid for unused sick leave, Sloan added.
“The current system incentivized teaching staff to abuse sick time unnecessarily,” he added.
“The newly agreed upon handbook change redirects payment from paying a sub to now paying our teaching staff, which we felt is a mutually beneficial change and a significant positive change for our students.”
Tremblay said the longevity incentive is a positive development.
“When I took this position four years ago, we committed to looking at all sectors of our employees in order to bring more consistency to handbooks and put our best foot forward toward compensation and benefits that would be sustainable into our future,” she said.
“The time we have spent and will continue to spend on this priority is intended to assure our team that they are greatly appreciated within each staff member’s diverse and crucial roles in our district.”
