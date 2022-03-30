Barron Planning Commission approved Tuesday, March 29, a rezoning to allow for a storage business on Hwy. 25 on the south side of the city.
The property, an L-shaped parcel of 2.3 acres located north and west of 1256 14 ½ St., was zoned from Agricultural to Commercial.
Owner Brian Rieckenberg said the rezoning is to allow for more storage sheds—there is one on the property currently.
The rezoning also requires approval of the City Council at its April 12 meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
