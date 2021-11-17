The City of Barron tax rate is projected to rise about 4.5 percent in 2022, according to the annual budget passed by the City Council last week.
The 2022 mill rate is 10.91, up from 10.44 in 2020. That translates to a tax bill of $1,091 on a property of $100,000 assessed value, for example.
Only a small increase is expected in the total tax levy, up about $19,000 to $1,369,498.
Expenses are projected to increase by 1.4 percent.
“We’ve tried to keep the levy increase minimal,” said city administrator Liz Jacobson. “An increase of 1.4 percent doesn’t get us very far in covering increased costs.”
The slight increase in levy and mill rate is largely the result of a declining assessed real estate value in the city.
Funding for city departments is relatively flat in the 2022 budget.
Notable expenditures for 2022 include the following:
• A new “gateway sign” to replace one that was almost demolished in a July 2019 storm. The cost will be paid mostly by $26,000 in FEMA money, plus some grants.
• Polymer overlay for city bridges at a cost of $79,000.
• A police squad for $42,000.
• HVAC improvements at the library for $25,000
