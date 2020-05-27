A Special Barron County Board of Supervisors meeting is set for 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, as the county seeks a final decision about whether to build a proposed new highway garage at Barron.
According to the agenda, the board will hear engineering and financial presentations about the proposal, and will then convene as a “committee of the whole,” a parliamentary move designed to let all supervisors weigh in on the proposal.
At the end of its debate, the committee of the whole is expected to make a report on its discussion. That report will be discussed Thursday, June 4, by the County Board Highway Committee.
If the decision is made to build the new garage, the item is expected to be on the full County Board agenda later in June, according to discussion at previous Highway Committee meetings.
As proposed, the plan would include:
• A 160,588 square-foot highway garage, more than three times the size of the existing garage (built in 1947).
• A 33,500 square-foot cold storage building.
• A separate garage which would house vehicles owned by the Aging and Disability Resource Center, as well as passenger vehicles now parked outside behind the County Government Center.
• A two-compartment wash bay for county vehicles.
Together with the main garage and other proposed additions, the total project cost has been estimated at about $25 million.
