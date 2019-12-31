Candidate documents for Barron County’s 2020 Spring Election must be filed no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, according to information from the Barron County Clerk’s Office and the offices of municipal clerks throughout the News-Shield circulation area.
In the News-Shield circulation area, there’s only one election that requires the gathering of signatures on nominating petitions – the election for Barron City Council.
There are four positions that will be filled in the April 2020 election, including that of Mayor, three city council offices, and municipal judge.
Incumbents are Mayor Ron Fladten; and council members Pete Olson (at-large seat), Maureen Tollman (District 3) and Mike Dietrich (District 4). Mark Klein is the incumbent municipal judge.
School Boards
Candidates for local school board elections must file in writing by the Jan. 7 deadline.
Cameron -- Incumbent Randy Hill’s is the only seat on the board that will be filled.
Prairie Farm – Three seats will be filled. Incumbents are Bonnie Roemhild, Bryce Hansen and Justin Nelson.
Barron Area -- Three seats. Incumbents are Mike Dietrich, representing the city of Barron; Chris Donica, Hillsdale, and Roxie Micheels, Ridgeland. Micheels has filed a notice of non-candidacy.
Village Boards
Candidates in area village and town elections will be chosen at public caucus meetings during January 2020.
Almena -- three seats. Incumbents: Brent Bohn, Russell Mausolf and Kathy Rockow. Also on the ballot is the term of municipal judge, now held by Dennis Zemke, who also serves the town of Almena and village of Turtle Lake.
Cameron – Seats to be filled in this year’s election include those now held by incumbents Tim Wall, Steve Johnson, and Ben Hester
Dallas -- Two seats; incumbents: Kevin Hellmann and Patrick McManus
Ridgeland – Two seats; incumbents include Todd Miller, village president, and Bill Espeseth, trustee
Barron County Board of Supervisors
All 29 seats on the Barron County Board will be up for re-election in April.
Below: county supervisory districts in the News-Shield circulation area, together with the incumbent member now in office:
2 – Towns of Sioux Creek and Dover – Oscar Skoug
4 – Town of Prairie Lake – Terry Lee
5 – Towns of Dallas and Maple Grove – Karolyn Bartlett
6 – Towns of Arland and Prairie Farm – Pamela Y. Fall
7 – Towns of Vance Creek and Turtle Lake – Bill Schradle
8 – Village of Turtle Lake, town of Almena – Gary Taxdahl
9 – Village of Almena, town of Clinton – Jim Gores
10 – Towns of Barron and Maple Grove – Gary J. Nelson
11-12 – City of Barron – 11, Roberta Mosentine; 12, Pete Olson
13 – Village of Cameron – Steve John son
14 – Town of Stanley – Carol Moen
15 – Towns of Sumner, Doyle & Chetek – Eric Pannier
26 – Towns of Stanfold and Cumberland – Donald Horstman
27 – Towns of Almena and Crystal Lake – Bert Skinner.
