Everyone age 16 and over in Wisconsin will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, April 5.
Wisconsin currently leads the nation in being one of the most efficient vaccinators for getting available shots in arms, according to the Department of Health Services.
With increased vaccine supply and an accelerated vaccination pace in recent weeks, the state is able to push the eligibility date four weeks earlier than expected, DHHS stated Monday, March 30.
While everyone will be eligible starting April 5, some areas of the state may have a higher demand for vaccinations and may have waitlists. Vaccine providers will prioritize anyone previously eligible such as public-facing essential workers and people with medical conditions.
There continue to be many options available for getting vaccinated, including through DHS, federal, and local community-based vaccination clinics, pharmacies, healthcare providers, local and tribal health departments, and employers.
Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for individuals age 16 and 17.
Individuals can also call the toll-free vaccine hotline at 1-844-684-1064 with questions or help registering for a vaccination appointment. The hotline is also available in Hindi, Hmong, Somali, and Spanish.
“We have built-up a strong network of vaccine providers across the state. Every community is different, some providers may have openings and others may have waitlists, but I assure you that anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one in the coming weeks,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to reach 80 percent community immunity in Wisconsin.”
Since the first shipment of an U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized COVID-19 vaccine arrived in mid-December, Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in administering vaccine quickly and has administered over 2.7 million doses. As of March 29, more than one million people have been fully vaccinated and more than a quarter of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Barron County has had 27.8 percent of residents get at least one dose of the vaccine. But the county is continuing to lag behind the state average in that percentage. Statewide 29.7 percent have had at least one dose.
Reported cases of COVID-19 fell again in Barron County this past week. In the week up to March 30, 19 new cases were reported. That is down from 23 in the week prior. Active cases stood at 55, down from 62 last week. No new deaths were reported.
