A 39-year-old Black River Falls man who drowned in Prairie Lake Saturday, May 7, 2022, was known in the Barron County youth hockey community and has two children who are involved in Black River Falls youth hockey, according to information from the Black River Falls Youth Hockey Association.
The victim, Casey Hayden, was found by a diver at about 8 p.m. Saturday, a little over an hour after he went overboard on Prairie Lake, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Despite lifesaving measures that were attempted, Hayden was pronounced deceased at the scene, the sheriff added.
A medical issue is believed to be involved in the accident, but Fitzgerald said the Barron County Medical Examiner will be completing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Dan McCullough, president of the Black River Falls Youth Hockey Association, said Hayden’s son, Jackson, played Squirt B level hockey during the recent youth season, and his daughter, Vivienne, played on the Mite level.
“Casey was also one of our board members and helped coach the Mite kids,” McCollough told Barron youth hockey officials. He said he and Hayden had met with Barron, Chetek and Cumberland Squirt B team parents in Black River during a state tournament in March.
“We also played in (the Barron) Grizz Meltdown tourney,” McCollough added. (Hayden’s) son, Jackson, played in both of those tournaments, he added.
“These were some great memories for us,” McCollough said.
A GoFundMe drive has been started by a friend of the family, he added.
To make a donation, log on to www.gofundme.com and search for “Paying Tribute to Higgy.”
