As the state of Wisconsin continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, lesser-affected areas such as Barron and Polk counties are approaching statewide restrictions in varying ways.
In Barron County, a statement came April 22 over the signatures of Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, County Administrator Jeff French Corporation Counsel John Muench, Health Officer Laura Sauve, County Board Chair Louie Okey, Emergency Services Director Michael Judy, and Health & Human Services director Stacey Frolik
“Our team is working with the state and the legislature to see what our options may be,” the announcement said. “We want businesses to be able to open back up, but we need a plan to ensure the safety of everyone.”
How that all happens continues to be the subject of much discussion, and lots of detail.
The plight of local business
Several county leaders responded to questions about how to re-start the economy safely.
According to Dave Armstrong, executive director with the Barron County Economic Development Corporation, the process involves “assisting businesses to start operating again in a limited, safe and responsible fashion so they can start generating some revenue.
He said business owners were encouraged to use “masking, curbside delivery, appointment only for in store (transactions) with a limit of customers (who can be present) at one time, gloves, distancing, sanitizing etc.
“These have been small retail operations (whose owners) have stated they will not reopen if they have to wait until the Governor’s extension at the end of May.
“The owners of these businesses have their life savings and many times, homes, land or other collateral pledged to loans for the business, and we cannot, in good conscience, let them fail,” Armstrong said.
Ironically, the presence of COVID-19 in Minnesota is ramping up activity at one of Barron County’s largest employers, Jennie-O Turkey Store.
Two Jennie-O plants in Willmar, Minn., closed April 24 when it was announced that 14 workers tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
Chad Nisbit, plant manager at Barron was asked to comment about a Star-Tribune report that some turkey processing at Willmar would be redirected to other Jennie-O plants, such as Melrose and Faribault, Minn., and Barron, as well as meat-processing facilities in Pelican Rapids and Montevideo.
“Mostly likely, the turkeys that would have gone to the Willmar location will go to a closer facility, however, throughout all our locations, we are all doing our part during the temporary pauses,” he said
Nisbit sad that “certain departments are seeing increased hours” at the Barron plant. Two work shifts are in operation, and a third shift works on sanitation, he added.
Cautions reopening, keeping safe
In the meantime, the county Health and Human Services Department announced last week that “campgrounds, resorts and tourist rooming houses” would be allowed to open as they are essential businesses (that) are able to provide housing to permanently seasonal residents as well as seasonal essential workers.
However, these businesses cannot accept recreational travelers, DHHS added.
“Campgrounds in Barron County plan to open and will make case-by-case decisions about visitors. Guidance given asks that they only accept self-contained campers at this time. Self-contained means campers must have their own bathroom facilities.”
The question of enforcing “essential” “recreational” travel is an issue, county officials said.
What about out-of-state residents who spend the weekends at their Barron County summer cabins?
“Travel bans would be difficult to enforce,” said Laura Sauve, county health officer. “We believe that most people across the nation, Wisconsin and Barron County have been doing the right thing and staying ‘Safer at Home.’ We know this is hard and ask residents to continue doing the right thing and limiting all travel.”
District Attorney Brian Wright said that, as far as his office is concerned, “the process is the same as it would be for any other criminal referral. The District Attorney’s office will review on a case-by-case basis. A continuing or willful violation of health emergency orders may lead to criminal prosecution, but that is a last resort response.”
Wright echoed Sauve in saying that “from the beginning of this public health emergency, (the goal is that) the citizens of Barron County will individually do their part to lessen the spread of the virus.”
Fitzgerald said, “We are aware and trying to stay on top of what other counties are doing or not doing. But, again, we are doing what Barron County does and that is working together. We are enforcing the governor’s order and using a commonsense approach, where we think we have the authority to do so.
“We all need to continue to work together and support our small businesses in any way we can under the order,” Fitzgerald said. “Social distancing and washing our hands is working and together we will get through this!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.