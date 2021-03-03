On Tuesday March 2, 2021, at 9:05 a.m. the Barron County Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 558 22 ½ Street, Chetek.
Taken into custody was Jarel Flory, 32. Flory is being held in the Barron County Jail on Possession of child pornography charges and is awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office later this week.
“This case stems from a month-long investigation into shared images over the internet. The Wisconsin Department of Investigation (DCI) also assisted with this case,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
This case remains an active investigation.
