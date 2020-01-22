An Almena woman accused in the Aug. 10, 2019, stabbing death of her boyfriend remains in jail following an arraignment on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Melanie R. Kuula, 44, was jailed last summer on $25,000 cash bond after the stabbing death of 50-year-old Brett M. Bents during a domestic quarrel on Saturday, Aug 10.
Court records said Kuula stood mute when formal charges were read during her Jan. 15 appearance. Judge James C. Babler entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. A five-day jury trial is tentatively set for Aug. 24 through 28, 2020, although prosecutors said the state Crime Lab isn’t finished examining the evidence from the crime scene.
A complaint filed Aug. 14, 2019, charges Kuula with second degree intentional homicide, an offense punishable by up to 60 years in prison.
A Turtle Lake officer found the bloodstained body of the victim shortly after an Almena man called 911 Aug. 10 to report his neighbor, later identified as the defendant, “told him she stabbed her boyfriend.”
