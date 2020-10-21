More than four years after it ceased operations as a dentists’s office, and a year after remodeling work began, the new home of CCF Bank, Barron, is officially open for business at the northwest corner of Division Avenue (U.S Hwy. 8) and Mill Street.
The bank’s grand opening celebration started Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, and runs through Friday, Oct. 23, with a free lunch available for visitors, and a gift basket prize give-away scheduled as well.
Work began on the former Joan Decker dental office property in October 2019, when excavating equipment showed up to enlarge the parking area.
The lead contractor, Northwest Builders, Rice Lake, was responsible for remodeling the dental office for 1,900 square feet of main floor space that includes a customer lobby, two teller windows, four offices -- one of which will serve as a conference room -- and two restrooms.
There is a full basement in the building, and it will serve as storage space. The bank’s data processing and information technology equipment will be housed on the lower level as well.
Interior work included removal of all the walls that were in the previous dentist’s office.
Until the move to the Mill Street location, the bank had been in continuous operation at 436 E. La Salle Ave. for more than a century, having opened its doors in 1916, according to News-Shield records.
It was sold and merged into Golden Valley, Minn.-based Central Bank in late 2013. In 2016, banking operations were merged into CCF Bank.
Barron branch vice president Bruce Rasmussen said that Central Bank continues to own the La Salle Avenue building, but that it is being offered for sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.