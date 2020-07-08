Personnel from four emergency services departments converged on Prairie Lake, near Chetek, just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to aid in the rescue an adult and two children who went overboard when their small craft struck a series of waves, according to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The incident began when two adults and three children, ranging in age from 2 to 13, were tubing on the lake.
The group included a father and two children in a power boat, and a mother and child on the tube. The father and one child were thrown overboard when the boat hit some waves, and the lone child remaining in the boat jumped overboard because he was scared, Fitzgerald said.
Meanwhile, the now-empty boat kept moving away.
“Everyone in the water was was picked up by a passerby and taken to shore,” the sheriff said. “All refused medical treatment.”
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy used a rope to jam the boat motor and get it to stop. He then gained control of the boat and brought it to shore.
“Everyone (involved) is extremely lucky,” Fitzgerald said. “This is an example of why everyone needs to wear a life jacket.
Along with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the incident was also handed by Chetek Fire and Ambulance departments, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
