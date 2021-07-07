An unidentified rural Prairie Farm resident suffered a severe leg injury in a fireworks explosion, and a garage at a home near Rice Lake caught fire when it was ignited by fireworks, during a busy Fourth of July weekend in Barron County, according to county jail and dispatch logs.
The injury was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at a home in the 1100 block of 3 ½ Avenue, about two miles northeast of Prairie Farm.
It was reported that a fireworks mortar tube had exploded, causing what dispatch logs said was a leg fracture.
A helicopter ambulance was paged, but was cancelled minutes after the initial call. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Prairie Farm-Sheridan Fire Department both responded to the scene.
Rice Lake firefighters and the Marshfield Medical Center ambulance were called just after 10 p.m. Sunday, the Fourth of July, when fireworks ignited a garage at a home in the 1800 block of 22 ¾ Street, in a subdivision between County Hwy. M and Lake Montanis near Rice Lake, according to dispatch logs.
A sheriff’s deputy told dispatchers that “all humans and animals” had been evacuated about 10 minutes after the initial call, and that the fire was confined to the garage.
Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control within about 40 minutes, dispatch logs added.
Just before 10 p.m. July 4, an anonymous caller told dispatchers about a possible underage drinking party in a home in the 100 block of 17 ¾-18 ½ Street, about a mile and one-half south of Dallas.
The caller told dispatchers that the drinking party had been advertised in a post on the Snapchat social media platform.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the home shortly before 11 p.m. and said several people took off running as he got there. The deputy reported the names of the homeowners, and said he would be talking with “several” people at the scene.
Underage drinking is a forfeiture offense in Barron County. Court records didn’t indicate any citations at press time Tuesday.
Over the Fourth of July weekend (Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5), the Barron County Jail booked a total of 15 people.
