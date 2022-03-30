Editor’s Note: Nine of 29 county board seats have two candidates on the Spring Election Ballot for Tuesday, April 5. The News-Shield asked candidates in each of the nine contested races to provide a profile of themselves of 250 words or fewer. Sixteen of 18 candidates responded to the request by the March 28 deadline we requested. Their responses are as follows, with minimal editing for style and clarity.
District 2
Towns of Dovre and Sioux Creek and Village of New Auburn Ward 2
Oscar Skoug (Incumbent)
“1. I have lived most of my life on the farm in rural Chetek. I have three children, daughter, Jill (Koenitzer), and sons, Chad and Mark.
2. I have a Bachelors degree from UW-River Falls.
3. I am running because I want to help keep Barron County a great place to live and work.
4. Affordable housing is a problem and another is the drug problem. The health and human services department along with our sheriff’s department work to solve this every day.
5. I was on the Chetek school board for 18 years. I was President of the Chetek school board for 8 years. I was on the CESA 11 board of control for 14 years. I was on the Sioux Creek town board for 12 years. I have been on the Barron County board for 6 years.
6. I ran the family farm for 40 years.”
Diane Vaughn
“I graduated in 1988 and, among other things, was a homeschool teacher for 13 years. At my current job, I perform many tasks—such as accounting, budgeting, and filing of state and local forms—that will benefit me as a supervisor.
I am running for the Barron County Board of Supervisors because the last two years have highlighted the importance of local governance. I’m relatively new to politics, but that’s why I’m a great candidate; I don’t assume things, I ask questions, and I’m willing to ask for help when needed.
While attending board meetings and talking with current board members over the past 18 months, I’ve learned a lot about how the board works and have seen opportunities to improve accountability, communication, and engagement. We need supervisors who will communicate with and stand up for the people they represent. We need supervisors who will not just go with the flow, but will ask well-thought-out questions, encourage fiscal responsibility, and push back on policies that infringe upon our Constitutional and God-given rights.
Our country was founded on the principle of government “of The People, by The People, and for The People;” I am ready to use my voice and my vote to help preserve that gift of freedom. With the Constitution as my foundation, I believe I am the best candidate to stand for individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, and restoring the voice of The People in District 2, and would be honored to serve as their next supervisor.”
District 3
City of Chetek Wards 2, 3, 4
John Banks (incumbent)
Banks has been a two-term mayor in Chetek and three-term supervisor on the county board. His educational experience includes a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and educational specialist degree from UW-Stout and University of Minnesota administrative coursework.
“I am running for re-election in order to continue my dedicated service as a positive advocate for the City of Chetek as well as for the entire Barron County.
As an experienced board member I work responsibly with the 31 comprehensive board committees that make up the board structure. Board committees deal with many county concerns: roads, environment, health, human services, housing, aging population, security, tourism, economy, diversity, technology, education, staffing, budgets, zoning and county owned facilities.
In a fiscally responsible manner, I strive to collaborate with the board, the administration and with county agency leaders to identify, accommodate, and appropriately resolve needs of the City of Chetek, along with the needs of the entire county.
I consider it an honor and a privilege to be a member of the Barron County Board of Supervisors. Barron County is ‘A great place to visit. A better place to live!’”
Paul Poppe
I’ve lived here since 1999 when I married my wife, Keri (Erb) Poppe, who grew up in Chetek. I have a BA in Biblical Studies from Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, Wisconsin. I’m a pastor at Faith Baptist Church in Chetek.
I’m running because I love Chetek and Barron County. We live in challenging times and there have been major breakdowns in communication between elected officials and the people. I would like to be a part of restoring the feedback of the people into local government decisions.
I’ve served as a deacon and pastor at Faith Baptist. This experience with budgets, schedules, and people has prepared me for service on a wider scale. I’ve also coached baseball for various age groups in Chetek, served as a chaplain at the Barron Jail, and participated in a variety of service ministries in the area such as The Pregnancy Help Center in Rice Lake, where I served on the board.
Barron County has been managed well financially. However, with high inflation taking its toll we need to consider how dependent we are on economic projections of outside funding. In other words, we really need to watch the spending. Also, the last two years have shown how health department decisions can impact our lives quite heavily without accountability to constitutional restraint. We need leadership that will ask more questions rather than rubber stamping decisions that come from health organizations with interests in profits over health.
District 5:
Village of Dallas, Town of Dallas Ward 1, Town of Maple Grove Ward 1
Karolyn Bartlett (incumbent)
“My interest in government started many years ago having been elected to the position of clerk in my local township. My family and I have always lived on our family farm in Barron County and have been active in the promotion of agriculture and other small businesses. My lifetime careers in banking and health care have taught me fiscal responsibility including budgeting as well as great leadership and decision-making skills.
Over the past several years, I have had the privilege of representing the citizens of Barron County as County Board Supervisor for District 5 serving in many capacities including the Health and Human Services Board, Strategic Planning Committee, Executive Committee, Restorative Justice, and ADRC Committee. I have ongoing engagement and communication with the citizens that I represent and have always encouraged open and honest feedback relative to the proceedings of the Barron County Board of Supervisors as well as any other concerns or initiatives brought forward. I understand and represent local governance and strive to make appropriate decisions representing the needs of the people I represent.
In addition to my interests in all aspects of government, I serve on the Board of Directors for the Barron Kiwanis Club and CASA of Western Wisconsin and participate in many other community events.”
Angela Young
“I was born and raised in Barron. I am a graduate of Barron High School. I earned an associate degree in accounting from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lakeland College.
I have been employed for the past 13 years at the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewery in Chippewa Falls as a Production Services Analyst. I have worked in the manufacturing industry in supply chain for the past 17 years.
My husband and I have lived in District 5 for the past 7 years where we own and operate a small self-sufficient farm.
I am running for District 5 on the Barron County Board of Supervisors, because becoming involved is the best way to ensure the citizens of Barron County are well represented by those that will uphold their constitutional rights and freedoms, as well as being fiscally responsible.”
District 12
City of Barron Wards 3, 4 and 5 (north of Hwy. 8)
Peter Olson (incumbent)
“Education: BBA - UW-Eau Claire, MBA - University of St. Thomas; Political experience: Barron City Council, 2018-present, Barron County Board of Supervisors 2006-12; 2019-present, where I serve on the following committees: Highway Building, Law Enforcement, Strategic Planning, Waste to Energy, and WI PACE Commission; Mayor, City of Barron, 2002-04.
If reelected I look forward to using my experience in business operations, finance, and the utility industry to continue my work with the committees I am assigned to, particularly the Highway Facility Building Committee and Waste to Energy Board.
Construction of a new $25 million highway facility, to replace an 80 year old facility, is well underway. I am a member of the committee that is overseeing construction of the facility, and I hope to continue to represent the citizens of Barron County as this project is completed in the fall of 2022.
In 2017 Barron County transitioned from using a third party to operate the county owned waste to energy facility to employing the staff. This change turned the operation of the energy plant into a positive example of how a government enterprise could be operated, and due to the green nature of the plant and the energy it produces, is an example of Barron County leading the State of Wisconsin. I would like to follow through with the multimillion dollar upgrades that were started in 2017.”
Ron Fladten
“I have lived in Barron nearly all of my life. I am a graduate of Barron High School. I have served in the military—the U.S. Army for four years. After training I served all my time in Germany.
I have worked at Twin Town Cheese Factory in Almena. I worked for the Barron Area School District over 18 years.
From 2010 to 2014 I served the City of Barron as a councilman. In 2012 I was elected to the Barron County Board, where I served until 2019. In 2018 I ran for mayor and was re-elected in 2020.
I regard public service as a privilege and an honor. I would like to continue to serve the people of my area.”
District 14
Village of Cameron Ward 2 and Town of Stanley Wards 3 and 4
Carol Moen (Incumbent)
Education: BS in Education, Chemistry major, Mathematics minor.
Business: President and Treasurer of Gehl-Acres, Inc.
I’m a lifetime Stanley Town resident, excluding college and 3 years of teaching in the St. Paul-Roseville area.
My husband and I returned to the family farm in 1969 and raised our four children here. Our family farm (in its fifth generation) has the only dairy operation left in Stanley Town. My other interests include genealogy and horticulture (former Master Gardener).
Our county has more retired people, requiring more services; our per capita income is less, but our county property taxes and mill rate continue to be in lower 50th percentile in state rankings. We are one of only two counties in our state that incinerate most of our garbage, rather than pile it in mounds.
I serve on the Housing Authority, which is applying to rehab 70 units of low-income housing, partially with ARPA funding and tax credit investments (not requiring payback). I also serve on the Property Committee, which has initiated a major renovation (also partially ARPA funded) of the Veterans’ Auditorium, a venue dating back to the 1950s.
Because supervisors must follow legal guidelines, it takes time to listen and learn before becoming a really productive board member. While in my time on the board I’ve served on several different committees and have found that county staff and board members function very efficiently together in providing services for our 46,000 residents.”
Pattie Greene
“I have been fighting for the people of Barron County for two years by attending and speaking up at local public meetings, including at school, city or town, and county levels.
I have proven I can and will ask the tough questions. Knowledge is key to doing anything right. With that in mind, I have reached out to local officials to learn more about critical issues, share my perspective, and have been an advocate for the citizens of Barron County.
We live in a growing and ever-changing world. I will work hard to develop realistic, strategic, and fiscally responsible solutions to those changes. I would approach the balancing of quantity and quality services with a “What if” philosophy keeping an open mind to the changing demographics of our society and the loss of sustained income equality.
I have a unique team building and leadership style—a “What if?” philosophy. Teams have brainstorming sessions, and my approach is two steps beyond the old approach. If we can do this, what if we went a step beyond that? What are the possibilities? What can we accomplish?
For too long, the EMT services in Barron County and specifically District 14 have been understaffed and underfunded. This service is crucial to a community like ours with an older population who require the EMT squads’ services more often than other demographics. All compensation I receive for service on the board, including committee work, will be donated to the Chetek EMT department as my way of saying thank you for everything you do for The People.”
District 15
Town of Sumner and Town of Chetek, Ward 2
Eric Pannier (Incumbent)
“I am 52 years old, and am a life-long resident of Rice Lake. I have lived in Sumner Township for the past 20 years. I earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from UW River Falls. I have been a member of the Barron County Board of Supervisors for the past 6 years.
I currently serve as Vice-Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, Chair of the Emergency Management Committee, and sit on the Law Enforcement Committee. I have learned many things during my time on the County Board: 1. Listen before you speak, 2. Ask as many questions as necessary until you understand the issue, and 3. When a constituent contacts me with a question, it is my responsibility to fully answer the question or refer them to appropriate county resources.
I also bring to my candidacy my experience as a former Barron County Law Enforcement Officer, and as a former employee of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, as well as being a homeowner in Barron County for 22 years.
I would like to continue to be a part of the Barron County Board’s dedication to making our county a “Great Place to Visit, and a Better Place to Live!”
Please Vote Pannier on Tuesday April 5! Thank You!”
Fran Langman
“I am a graduate of UW-Barron County. I have been a supervisor at Koser Iron Works / Poweram for 32 years.
I have actively participated in my community for many years: lifelong member of Chetek Lutheran Church - was a Sunday School teacher for 10 years; member of Chetek Area Community Club for 40+ years; Cameron School - coached little league baseball, girls softball & member of grid iron club; built, donated & installed playground equipment for the Canton Park & Luther Park Bible Camp; cooked for a number of benefits; and on the board of Directors for Citizens Connected - past president / Vice President.
I chose to run for County Supervisor to represent citizens, businesses, and townships in District 15 at the County level.
If elected, I would commit to:
• Listening to and supporting the issues and concerns of our neighbors in search of solutions at the County Level.
• Providing County updates to the Doyle / Sumner / Chetek town boards and taking their issues back to the County.
• Communicating relevant County Board meetings, actions, etc. to our District 15 neighbors.
• Raising awareness of County-level services and resources available to our citizens.
My goal in running for County Supervisor is to represent, protect and communicate the interests of our: Neighbors, land and business owners, citizens and taxpayers and townships.”
District 17
Town of Bear Lake, Town of Oak Grove Ward 2, Town of Lakeland Ward 1
Russell Rindsig (Incumbent)
“After graduation from Rice Lake High School, I earned BS and MS degrees from UW Madison, served in the US Army, returned to UW Madison for PhD degrees in Nutritional Science and Dairy Science and then worked as professor at the University of Illinois.
Forty-three years ago my wife Karen and I returned to northwest Wisconsin to farm at Misty Ridge Farm. Today I serve on the Barron County Board of Supervisors as a member of the Executive Committee, Extension/Land Information Committee, Veterans Committee, Agricultural Commission, Strategic Planning Committee and Chairman of the Property Committee. I represent the county on the West Central District Land and Water Association and am the district representative on the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association Board.
I have worked to protect our water and land resources, improve and expand our county forest, county parks, boat landings, dams and trails for ATV/UTVs, snowmobiles, hikers, bikers and horses. I, also, have supported improvements in our county waste to energy and recycling programs. I continually work to maintain a fiscally responsible county government that supports those areas that make Barron County a great place to visit and an even better place to live and work. I, also, serve as Chair of the Oak Grove Plan Commission and President of the Barron County Fair Board.
I am running for reelection to the County Board to continue working on water quality, soil health, recreational opportunities, county facility upgrades, and veteran support in a financially responsible manner.
Patti Anderson
Editor’s note: Anderson did not respond to repeated requests for a written statement.
District 19
City of Rice Lake Wards 9, 10, 11
Jerry McRoberts (Incumbent)
Editor’s note: McRoberts did not respond to repeated requests for a written statement.
Abe Voelker
“My primary interest in a board seat is increasing broadband access in Barron County. I got on the ballot in December, before Mosaic announced their fiber expansion plans for the area. That expansion looks excellent so I no longer see much point in running, assuming they get the grant money they require and are able to follow through.
Before that, I had been looking at what Taylor County did with building out a middle mile fiber network, and wondering if Barron County could do something similar, or explore other county-level options to encourage rural broadband expansion rather than keep waiting for the market solution to arrive (in 25 years the connection at my parents’ farm is roughly unchanged from the dial-up they started with!). Streamlining permitting and point of contacts for potential network builders using the Wisconsin PSC “Broadband Forward!” community model ordinances is another idea.
A little about me: I grew up on a dairy farm in Rice Lake; I got a B.S. in Computer Science from UW-Eau Claire, lived around the state for a while but moved back to Rice Lake a few years ago. I’m a computer programmer. My wife Katya is a family doc at Marshfield and we have three kids. I’ve taken two fiber optic telecom courses through Northwood Tech’s (formerly WITC) excellent Broadband Academy program taught by Paul Kostner to better understand broadband.
You can read more about my broadband perspective at abevoelker.com/rural-broadband or contact me at _@abevoelker.com.”
District 26:
Town of Cumberland, Town of Stanfold, Town of Barron Ward 2
Don Horstman (Incumbent)
Editor’s note: Horstman did not submit a written statement, but he did do a brief interview. The following information was gathered from that interview.
Horstman has been on the county board for more than 20 years. He was previously on the Cumberland school board for 24 years and the Town of Cumberland Board for 24 years.
He has lived his entire life in the area and made a career as a farmer.
Horstman is chairman of the Barron County Highway Commission and has been involved with the current building project since the beginning.
“I would like to be around to see that get completed. That’s my main reason for running right now,” he said.
Audrey Kusilek
“Young at heart. Stanfold Township resident. Graduate of UW-River Falls – College of Agricultural & Rice Lake High School. Past 9-year member of Rice Lake Area School District Board of Education (non-partisan). Past member of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Board of Directors.
I am a candidate for District 26 of the Barron County Board of Supervisors. I was raised on a dairy farm where I watched my parents get involved in the community and take leadership roles on boards and organizations. This instilled in me a desire to serve and get involved. I feel it is now my turn.
In my role as a County Board Supervisor, I will bring conservative values along with strong family and faith perspectives. I have an open mind and a willingness to learn, yet I have the strength to ask probing questions that will allow us to search for solutions to the challenges that face local government. I have a background as an agricultural lender and ag business owner which I expect will aid in my analysis of financial records and budgets.
I have spent nearly my entire life in Barron County and now enjoy sharing experiences with family and friends that also reside here. I hope to enthusiastically serve my local constituents by providing representation that is honest, informed and offers depth of thought. Lastly, I am especially eager to join the short list of females that currently serve in leadership positions in Barron County government.”
