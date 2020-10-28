 Wreckage and feed grain are strewn along the Canadian National Railway track on the east side of Barron Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the wake of a late-morning collision between a Canadian National Railway locomotive and a semi-trailer truck. The accident took place at the 18th Street railway crossing, which is not controlled by warning signals. No serious injuries were reported, although ambulance personnel spent some time with the engineer after the train stopped several hundred yards east of the crossing. The truck cab, visible in the background, appeared undamaged. Photo by Bob Zientara