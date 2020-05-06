Fiber-optic service for Dallas and Ridgeland residents is only part of the improvements that Cameron-based Mosaic Telecom is making in the area according to company officials.
The company also expects to add additional high-speed internet fiber optic service next year (2021) in the Prairie Farm and Sand Creek areas, company officials said.
“To fund this project, Mosaic is using part of the funds from the 2018 loan and the company’s own financial investment,” officials added in a press release issued Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
The Dallas and Ridgeland projects are “expected to be completed within 2020, with individual cutovers slated to continue over the winter into early 2021,” the announcement added.
A large workforce will carry out the project, the announcement said.
“Due to multiple projects occurring simultaneously, construction crews will be a combination of external contractors and internal employees,” the statement said.
“Mosaic has recently specifically hired its own permanent five-man fiber construction crew, currently working in the Turtle Lake area. Mosaic has implemented this crew along with three student interns from the Utility Construction Technician program at WITC for the summer.”
The company has contracted with Tjader Highstrom, out of New Richmond, to construct its ”fiber to the home” network to all rural residents in Dallas and Ridgeland.
In the meantime, Mosaic Telecom has secured two grants from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to expand fiber broadband infrastructure along Barron County Highway SS, north of Rice Lake, and along Barron County Highway T, west of Barron.
The grants are part of the first round of broadband grants appropriated in the 2019-2021 state biennial budget.
Mosaic CEO Domenico Fornaro thanked the PSC and local municipalities for their cooperation in securing the grants.
