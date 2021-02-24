A domestic quarrel in rural Almena on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, has resulted in a felony charge of first-degree reckless endangerment against a 49-year-old man, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed Monday, Feb. 22, identifies the defendant as Jamie L. Dahlberg, 925 14 1/2 Ave., Almena.
The complaint said that shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, county dispatchers got a call from a woman who alleged that the defendant hit her in the head with a hammer.
Four Barron County Sheriff’s deputies went to the 14th Avenue address and found a woman sitting on the floor of the kitchen, still talking with dispatchers on her cell phone. Deputies said the woman was holding a towel up to her face and chin. She had a split lip and was bleeding, and deputies found blood spatter throughout the kitchen and the entry to the home.
The woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron, where doctors anesthetized her, stitched up the mouth injury, and also discovered she had a broken nose and sternum, the complaint said.
The victim later told officers that she and the defendant had quarreled on the way home from a nearby bar, that he struck her while they were in the car, and that he used a hammer to attack her at their home.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was free on bond in connection with an unrelated drunk driving charge. Bond conditions required that he commit no new crimes.
Besides the initial charge, the complaint also charges the defendant with aggravated battery, false imprisonment, felony intimidation of a victim, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Court records said the defendant is free on $1,500 cash bond pending a court appearance on Wednesday, March 3. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to more than 35 years behind bars and/or fines of up to $80,000.
