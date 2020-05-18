A 29-year-old Chippewa Falls woman is in the Barron County Jail awaiting formal charges after she was arrested in Washburn County Friday, May 15, 2020, following a chase of an alleged stolen car that stretched through parts of three counties, according to Chris Fitzgerald, Barron County Sheriff.
The sheriff identified the suspect was as Danielle Ford, who was taken into custody following a chase that began on U.S. Hwy. 53 in Chippewa County shortly before 2 p.m. Friday and continued north into Barron County.
The suspect eluded capture when she went around stop sticks deployed near the Chetek exit off Hwy. 53, but three of the suspect vehicle's tires were punctured as it fled into Washburn County. There, a Washburn County deputy was able to pin the fleeing vehicle in a roadside ditch.
Fitzgerald said the car Ford was driving had been reported stolen in West Allis, Wis. Before that theft, the suspect is believed to have stolen another vehicle in Illinois, he added.
Assisting in the case was the Barron Police Department, Rice Lake Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Spooner Police Department, Shell Lake Police Department and the Washburn County Sheriff’s Department.
