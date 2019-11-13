The city of Barron may be able to get a head start on a $6 million, six-year program to renovate La Salle Avenue’s downtown area by applying for a special grant created this year by the Wisconsin Legislature.
If it chooses to apply and gets the money, the so-called “Multimodal Local Supplement Program” may fund up to 90 percent of the cost to replace streets, curbs, gutters and sidewalks in downtown Barron, the City Council learned at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
A postponement of conventional Department of Transportation funding earlier this year had resulted in a council decision to wait until the 2021 construction season to start the La Salle project.
But, according to city engineer Teresa Anderson, the one-time special program may help get the project started a year sooner.
There are three phases to the La Salle project, including areas to the east and west of the city center. But the downtown portion of the La Salle project best fits the criteria for the grant, Anderson told the council Tuesday. MSA Professional Services will file the paperwork for a nominal fee of $200, she added.
“(The grant) doesn’t pay for utilities, and you’re not allowed to use any other grant to pay for (other project costs),” she said. “I still think it’s probably worth throwing your hat in the ring.”
Council members wondered how the city Utility Commission would react to those conditions.
City Administrator Liz Jacobson asked if the city could decline the grant if the Utility Commission couldn’t or wouldn’t want to fund underground utility costs (sewers, water mains, etc.) out of its own resources.
Anderson offered to submit the application well before the Dec. 6 deadline, giving the Utility Commission a chance to review it.
She also offered to “crunch the numbers” with Jacobson to see which would be the best route to take. Jacobson suggested that the council could review their work at a special meeting Nov. 20.
In other action at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Barron City Council:
• Approved a payment of $28,500 to Maguire Iron, Sioux Falls, S.D. for its latest round of work on the new municipal water tower.
To date, the company has been paid $965,318.75. By the time the tower is finished next year, an estimated additional $538,681.25 will have been paid for the tower.
• Paid monthly bills of $177,796.64.
• Delayed acting on a request to fund a portion of an estimated $46,000 project to renovate the 16th green at Rolling Oaks Golf Course.
Council members recommended the project be discussed Nov. 20. Council member Kevin Haller said there are tentative plans to fund much of the project with donations, but that process was ongoing.
Attending the meeting were council members Maureen “Mo” Tollman, Paul Solie, Kevin Haller, Pete Olson and Rod Nordby, Mayor Ron Fladten City Clerk Kelli Rasmussen, City Attorney Andrew Harrington, and City Administrator Liz Jacobcson. Council member Mike Dietrich was absent.
