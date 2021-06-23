An overly inquisitive black bear was apparently wounded Saturday morning, June 19, 2021, when it reportedly got within a few feet of a woman out in her garden, according to Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatch logs and a source with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Spooner Service Center.
The incident took place in the 2800 block of Moon Lake Drive, within the Rice Lake city limits. There are a number of two-unit townhomes at the location, in a heavily wooded portion along the east shore of Moon Lake.
The bear apparently remained at large as of the News-Shield’s press time Tuesday, June 22.
“The encounter involved a homeowner whose wife was gardening when he saw the bear,” said Michael Melgaard, law enforcement supervisor and warden team supervisor for the DNR Spooner Service Center, which serves Barron and three other area counties.
“The bear came up very close behind her, within five feet or so, and she was unable to get away,” Melgaard said Monday, June 21.
Warden Steve Pyfferoen, of Rusk County, responded to the scene after the Rice Lake officer found the bear wounded, but was unable to locate the animal, Melgaard added.
Encounters between bears and humans are not unusual, he added.
“At this time of the year, we get fairly regular calls of this kind of incident,” Melgaard said.
The calls usually involve bears that are “reluctant to give people the space they’re looking for,” he added. “I probably heard four to six calls last week, with similar types of incidents.”
Melgaard advises people who encounter bears to “simply attempt to stay calm and gain space. Then, call the DNR or local authorities to get officer or DNR warden to respond.”
Rice Lake reported yet another bear-human encounter shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, when the Currier Lakeview Motel called 911 to report a bear digging in a Dumpster on the property. The caller said people were taking video of the animal.
The DNR estimates that Wisconsin is home to some 24,000 black bears. Bears were once confined mainly to an area north of Wisconsin Hwy. 64, which runs from New Richmond, on the west, to Menominee/Marinette, Mich., on the east.
Although the bear population ebbs and flows as years go by, the animals are becoming more common in the lower two-thirds of the state, according to the state agency.
Two encounters with a bear were reported in Barron. A van hit a bear at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, on North 7th Street just north of the city. Both the van and the bear it struck disappeared. A Barron officer who went to the reported location of the accident said he saw nothing there.
Possibly related to that incident, the Stop-On-Inn Hotel on Sunday reported that campers behind the hotel had encountered an injured bear. The hotel manager was told to let guests know about the bear and to tell them not to put food out or go near the bear if they saw it.
