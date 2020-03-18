The year 2020 began for 75th Dist. State Rep. Romaine Quinn, R-Barron, as it has for the past six years – as an active member of the Wisconsin Assembly.
And it stayed that way – until a couple of weeks ago, when he was approached by Sterling Bank, which proposed to hire him to work in its Barron office.
“A couple of weeks went by, we (he and his wife, Racquel) talked more about it, and we decided that if we want to start a family, sooner or later, I should be doing something where I’m closer to home.”
So, Quinn made the announcement that he would not seek re-election on Saturday evening, March 14, at a fundraiser at Turtleback Golf Course & Conference Center, Rice Lake.
“Serving in the state assembly has been the honor of a lifetime,” he said in an announcement released Monday, March 16. “Words cannot describe how privileged I feel to have been able to be the voice for our area down in Madison. I will be forever grateful to those that put their trust in me.”
None of the checks that were sent for the March 14 fundraiser would be cashed, Quinn added later.
A former Rice Lake City Council member, later elected as the city’s youngest mayor, Quinn unseated Democratic incumbent Steve Smith in the fall 2014 election for the 75th District Assembly seat.
During his years in the Legislature, Quinn said he worked on many bills to help benefit rural Wisconsin, including increased Internet access and school funding.
As vice-chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee, Quinn said he was able to keep an eye on many issues of interest to outdoor enthusiasts in northern Wisconsin.
But the legislation that stood out most for him was “Colin’s Law,” which adds important information to electronic vehicle registration records for drivers with disabilities.
The online records show the special needs and characteristics of the drivers, so that law enforcement officers are aware of them when they interact with the drivers during traffic stops and/or other encounters.
“This came from a young person, a mom and a family all of whom live right here in Rice Lake,” Quinn said. “We are only one of two states that have (such a law).”
In the months ahead, Quinn said he plans to work with Barron County Republicans to find a candidate to run for his Assembly seat.
“I’ve got a couple people in my mind who would do a good job, and I will be active in the next election. I won’t be sitting it out,” Quinn said. “I am open to endorsing the best possible person.”
