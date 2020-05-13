Members of the Barron Municipal Utility Commission will investigate the possibility of a city street garage on property at 1303 Division Ave., which now houses the municipal Electric Utility.
Meeting in regular monthly session Monday, May 11, 2020, were commission members Gene Redlich, Bruce Rasmussen, Joe Johnston and Ken Peterson, chair. Member Francis Felber did not attend.
The commissioners noted that within two years, the existing City Hall and Street Department garage will move, since the property was purchased earlier this year by La Crosse-based Kwik Trip, Inc.
Peterson noted that during its April meeting, the commission had talked about where to pair the Street Department garage with the Electric Utility garage.
He said that once an analysis of future plans is complete, the commission should “take into account how much land we own, the building footprint, (whether the commission should) replace the north side of the existing (Electric Utility) shop, and (how to) retrofit the existing building.”
City utility director Rick Jari noted that part of the Electric Utility garage includes some steel beams, encased in bricks, that would prevent widening the existing garage door.
But the commissioners expressed an interest in continuing with the planning process.
“Strategically, it would dovetail with what the city’s doing with (its plans for the future),” Peterson said.
City Engineer Teresa Anderson, of MSA Professional Services, Rice Lake, suggested the commissioners “might want to see who gets chosen to work on (the new Barron) City Hall, and see if they feel comfortable working on:” the proposal for a new Street Department garage.
There was some discussion about the adjacent Warren G Liquor Store property, which has been for sale over a year. Commissioners felt that the property might be worth investigating as the planning goes forward.
Peterson suggested the commission hold a meeting at the Electric Utility garage for an on-site investigation.
“It’s always nice to have the public involved in this,” he said “The more people who have an oar in the water, the less confusion there will be.”
