A month after losing his license to do business as a bar owner, rural Cameron resident Jerome Carle attended the Barron City Council’s July 9, 2019, monthly meeting to protest the decision.
Council members said they understood Carle’s concerns, but declined to reverse their decision.
Riverside Saloon, 439 N. Seventh St., was denied renewal of its off-sale license at the June council meeting. The city alleged that a prospective buyer for the business used Carle’s license to purchase liquor, which the city contends is in violation of state law.
The discussion began as City Attorney Andrew Harrington outlined Carle’s rights to appeal the denial. The process includes a public hearing including testimony, documentation and record keeping, some of which needs to be financed by the person who makes the appeal (in this case, Carle).
Harrington asked Carle if he wanted to proceed.
“I don’t think a hearing will change anything,” Carle said.
The saloon owner then challenged the city’s reasoning.
“Apparently, I violated (the law),” he said. “But I told (the prospective new owner) to make a call (to order liquor) because I was busy. But I was sitting right there at the time. If I’m sitting right there, does that break the law?”
Harrington told Carle he couldn’t give him legal advice.
“I can’t afford a lawyer, and I have no money left,” Carle said. “A lawyer wants $2,000 just to talk to me.”
He added that an agent from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had visited him and, later, confiscated his inventory of liquor.
Carle said he is not facing any federal charges, but that the BATF won’t return his liquor.
After a debate of about 15 minutes’ duration, Pete Olson, council member, told Carle that he understood and sympathized with him, but suggested the council move on.
“I don’t think we should continue this discussion,” he said. “Nothing I’ve heard makes me feel we should change our vote.”
