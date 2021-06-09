A Minnesota man convicted of killing his father and dumping the body in a Barron County woods in 2013 has been sentenced to about 7 3/4 years in prison for second-degree intentional homicide.
Austin J. Herbst, 27, of New Prague, Minnesota, was sentenced in Scott County District Court to 12 1/2 years in the killing of Gary A. Herbst. Most of that will be prison time, with the remainder being supervised release.
The sentence is well below Minnesota guidelines for the murder conviction.
Sentencing guidelines called for a term ranging from 21 ¾ to 30 ½ years. Prosecutors argued for the maximum, but Judge Carrie Lennon gave far less after Herbst told the judge he and his mother endured years of abuse from Gary Herbst, according to reporting by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
The bones of Gary A. Herbst, 57, were discovered Dec. 3, 2017, after a family dog apparently found them and brought part of a human skull into a driveway in the 1300 block of Tenth Avenue, south of Barron.
The homeowner called police after discovering the skull. The rest of the remains were found in a small wooded area about 100 yards to the east. Herbst’s remains indicated that he died from a gunshot wound to the head.
According to court documents, Austin Herbst said if he didn’t kill his father, it could have been his mother, Connie L. Herbst, who would be dead.
“To this day, I believe he was going to kill her that night,” Austin Herbst is quoted in a pre-sentence defense argument. “If I would have stood aside, my mom would be dead. I knew what I did and why I did it, and to this day I am confident that my decisions were justified.”
Austin Herbst stated that he took his father’s gun and shot him in the back of the head as he slept.
Connie L. Herbst, 63, remains charged with aiding and abetting the murder. Her next court date is July 14.
“I am really hoping she gets a reduced sentence. It wasn’t her fault,” Austin Herbst stated in the court motion.
His court defense attorneys stated that Gary had threatened to kill Connie several times in their 30-year marriage, cut her off from family and didn’t allow her to have friends.
“My mother always had bruises that I noticed as a kid,” stated Austin Herbst, who was 19 when he committed the murder in early July 2013.
More than 4 years passed before Gary Herbst’s bones were found, and it took a couple more years for his remains to be identified.
In January of 2018, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department sent the bones to the University of Texas Center for Human Identification.
In March of 2019, the bones were sent to DNA Solutions Inc., in Oklahoma City for DNA extraction and forensic genealogy using familial DNA. On February 24, 2020, Barron County detectives received notification for the DNA Doe project, a nonprofit organization, which uses genealogical research to identify “John and Jane Does,” that the skeletal remains were believed to have an ancestral link to the State of Wisconsin. On Feb. 27, 2020, Barron County detectives received information from the DNA Does Project that a possible match for the remains was Gary Albert Herbst.
Connie Herbst had not reported him missing until July 6, 2014, at the request of Gary Herbst’s brother, who had been trying to contact him because their mother died and the family needed to settle the estate. The defendants claimed he had disappeared July 6, 2013, ransacking their house in Elko New Market, a small town south of the Twin Cities, taking $5,000 cash, a .45 Sig Sauer pistol and Connie Herbst’s wedding ring. They said he left in a gray vehicle with an unknown person.
Police began re-interviewing both defendants June 16, 2020.
Police also interviewed neighbors, who reported seeing the defendants through a window scrubbing and cleaning the basement floor. They also saw them carry what appeared to be a rolled up rug or carpet out of the basement between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. one night and load it into Gary Herbst’s pickup. The next morning the truck was gone.
Neighbors stated that “Gary was a difficult neighbor; he would frequently yell profanities at neighbors and call the police for minor issues,” according to the criminal complaint.
Neighbors also stated that Austin and Connie became much more active and social in the neighborhood after Gary was gone.
Austin Herbst said he and Connie “decided if they dumped the body in a wooded area in northern Wisconsin, (that) bears, wolves and coyotes would consume (the remains) and no one would ever find (them),” the criminal complaint said.
The defendants drove to Barron County, where they stopped after dark at a rural location that included “a wooded tree line where (defendant Austin Herbst) thought would be a good place to get rid of the body.”
The defendants drove into a field entrance, where the body was unloaded and “dragged ... a few feet into the woods from where the field drive was (located).”
The defendants brought along a shovel to conceal or bury the body, the complaint said. However, they discovered that the ground in the woods was too hard to dig. Instead, Austin Herbst said he used leaf and ground debris to cover the body.
Afterward, the two stayed at “a hotel in the Barron area” and returned to Elko New Market the next day, the complaint said.
Austin Herbst also told police that he threw the gun into the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage.
Within months, Gary Herbst’s possessions were sold in a garage sale and the home was sold as well. Connie Herbst later forged his signature while selling the couple’s 2003 Chevy Impala, a detail noticed by police in their investigations.
Austin Herbst and Connie Herbst were arrested Nov. 19, 2020.
Both have also been charged in Barron County with hiding a corpse. Extradition warrants have been issued, but neither has appeared in Barron County Circuit Court.
Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright said it may be years before Austin Herbst’s Barron County case proceeds, unless Herbst requests a disposition.
“If no action is taken on the Barron County warrant, Mr. Herbst will be transported to Barron County when he completes the initial confinement portion of his Minnesota sentence. Mr. Herbst will appear for his initial appearance, even if it is years in the future, at which time the court will quash the warrant, set bail and the case will be scheduled for further proceedings,” said Wright.
He said the other option is, “If Mr. Herbst requests a disposition of his pending charge in Barron County, a trial will be scheduled within 180 days of his request for disposition, if procedural requirements are met for his transport from Minnesota to Barron County. At the conclusion of his Barron County case, Mr. Herbst would then be returned to Minnesota to complete his prison sentence there. If Mr. Herbst is convicted and sentenced to additional confinement on his Barron County charge, he will serve his Wisconsin sentence after completing his term of imprisonment in Minnesota.”
The same scenarios apply to Connie Herbst, who is also charged in Barron County with hiding a corpse, as party to a crime.
