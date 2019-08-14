The Price County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 11:25 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, reporting a motorcycle versus deer crash with one person injured on State Highway 86 near State Highway 102 in the township of Spirit.
According to the Price County Sheriff’s Department, preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle with one rider was traveling eastbound on State Highway 86 approaching West Road when the motorcycle struck a deer.
The driver of the motorcycle, James Wiegert, 73, of Ogema, was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk for treatment of injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Wiegert was reported to be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Responding agencies included the Price County Sheriff’s Office, Prentice Ambulance Service, Ogema Fire Department and First Responders, Tomahawk EMS, Aspirus Medevac and Price County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.