A Barron County man who suffered severe frostbite after a traffic crash during the mid-February (2021) subzero cold wave is back home but still receiving frequent care, according to a family member.
Town of Barron resident Brad Nevin, father of Jeremy Nevin, 46, said Monday, March 22, that his son continues to undergo weekly treatment, and that the damage may cost him the ring and pinky fingers on both hands.
“His car slid off the road on the north end of Poskin Lake,” Nevin said. “He went to knock on some doors, but most of the (residences) there are summer cabins, not year-round homes, so there was no one home.
“He went north down a (town) road but there was no one around at the first place he knocked,” Hevin added. “He was a good quarter of a mile down that road before he found someone home.”
Later, after Nevin’s son was taken in for treatment, a tow truck driver who recovered the vehicle said the temperature was 30 degrees below zero, he added.
Jeremy Nevin was hospitalized at Hennepin County Medical Center and was treated for two weeks in the HCMC burn unit, his father added.
To help defray his medical expenses, the Almena VFW Post 8512 and Auxiliary will hold a benefit for Nevin on Sunday, April 18, 2021, including a spaghetti dinner and gun and basket raffles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.