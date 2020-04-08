One of the most unusual elections in modern history ended at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, as the state of Wisconsin closed polls across the state in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The election wasn’t out of the ordinary just because of the danger of COVID-19, a disease that set the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Legislature at odds with a Democratic governor in a political struggle that lasted literally until hours before the polls were due to open.
It also included health safeguards for election workers and voters alike, and a huge number (as-yet undetermined) of absentee ballots cast in the days leading up to the election.
Perhaps most unusual of all – the results of the election won’t be known for another week.
Due in part to the extended absentee ballot deadline and the need to carefully count and verify each vote, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has decreed that no election results shall be released until next Monday evening, April 13.
“I’ve been advised that no numbers, whatsoever, can be made available to anyone,” Barron City Clerk Kelli Rasmussen wrote in an email message sent Tuesday evening, April 7.
“Even the poll workers are to be told they cannot discuss this until we finish the election tabulations next Monday,” Rasmussen added.
County Clerk DeeAnn Cook sent a similar message earlier the same evening.
“I’ve never heard of an election where the unofficial results were not reported on election night,” she wrote. “This election has not been normal in any way.”
The election was in doubt through Monday afternoon. After a failed effort by Gov. Tony Evers to get the Legislature to agree to a mail-only election last Saturday, the governor ordered the election postponed to June 9. Later on Monday, April 6, a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision nullified the governor’s order. On a 6-2 vote, the high court ruled Evers didn’t have the legal authority to unilaterally halt the election.
A separate judicial ruling was connected to the delay in counting absentee ballots.
According to the County Clerk’s office, Judge William Conley, of the Western District of Wisconsin federal, ordered that the deadline for the receipt of absentee ballots would be extended to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020.
However, in order for an absentee ballot to be counted, it had to have been postmarked by April 7 and received by 4 p.m. on April 13.
Ballots that were postmarked after April 7 or hand delivered after 8 p.m. April 7 could not be counted.
“I heard of one incident where a person went to mail a ballot in Rice Lake,” Cook wrote. “But it was after the time when the mail went out, so they couldn’t get it postmarked. My question to that is if you were going to take it to the post office to get postmarked, why wouldn’t you just take it to the poll?”
Cook said if voters feel there were issues that delayed or prevented them from casting ballots, they should contact their local municipal clerks and/or the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
