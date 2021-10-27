When the owners of Cameron’s new Solution Heating & Cooling, Inc. business found catalytic converters missing from two work trucks parked outside their Romsos Avenue building earlier this month, it was just the latest of a string of thefts that are under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
In one of the latest incidents, a smoking device was found at the scene, which had methamphetamine residue on it, according to dispatch reports.
The loss of the converters, the valuable metal that can be sold by the thieves, and a possible link between the thefts and the meth epidemic, are all part of an active investigation, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
According to dispatch reports, stolen converters have been reported in about a dozen locations around the county, dating back to the middle of summer (if not earlier).
Some of the thefts have taken place at temporary storage facilities out in the countryside, and others at area businesses where vehicles have been parked outside overnight.
In the case of Solutions Plumbing & Heating, the trucks were parked less than a block from the well-lighted Mosaic Technologies campus.
The sheriff asked the public to keep an eye out for suspicious activities.
“Not all of the thefts are occurring at night,” he said.
Property owners should make sure there’s adequate lighting around their homes, and to check their vehicles every day, he added.
“Not only for this (problem) but anything else,” he said.
Fitzgerald said that if people find suspicious activity, they should report it right away, and not to move their vehicles.
“There may be some evidence we can collect before you move the vehicle,” he said.
The missing catalytic converters are part of an even bigger issue, Fitzgerald added.
“A majority of the thefts in the county, not just (catalytic converters), have a direct link to the meth issues,” he said.
The obvious motive for the thieves is ready cash to buy drugs, Fitzgerald pointed out.
“Besides the platinum (in the converters), it really is the rhodium that is worth money,” he said.
Crooks can get from $200 to $400 per converter, and there are half a dozen businesses in Eau Claire that buy them, he said.
