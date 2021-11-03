A stranded motorcycle rider who lit a fire to help searchers find him is facing several motor vehicle-related citations in the wake of a blaze that burned several acres of swamp land in the village of Cameron on Halloween Night Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, according to the Cameron Fire Department and Barron County dispatch and Circuit Court records.
The blaze was first reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatch logs. Several 911 calls were received at the dispatch center. One caller said the fire was visible along Creamery Road (20th Street) near St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Callers also claimed “they could hear (people) yelling for help.”
A second deputy contacted dispatchers at about 6:45 p.m. to report the fire now covered five acres and that the flames were moving toward the east.
St. Peter’s Church was used as a staging area by emergency responders that included the Cameron Fire Department, Cameron Police Department, Barron County Sheriff’s Department and Marshfield Medical Center EMS.
Nineteen firefighters responded along with multiple other first responders, according to sources. Searchers who waded into the swamp eventually located a man whom court records later identified as Brandon Todd Greenwold, 35, of Chetek.
Court records said that on Nov. 1, 2021, Greenwold was named in traffic citations that include operating while suspended, failure to keep a vehicle under control, deviation from the designated traffic lane, driving without insurance, and failure to notify police of an accident.
At the time of the incident, the Greenwold was the subject of an arrest warrant filed Oct. 15, 2021, after he failed to show up for an Oct. 13 court appearance in connection with a charge of driving without a license for the third (or subsequent) time in three years.
He is also scheduled to appear in court today, Nov. 3, 2021, on an unrelated forfeiture theft charge, court records said.
