Requests from a few citizens for a town hall style meeting with Barron County officials were turned down by the Board of Supervisors at its Monday, Oct. 18 meeting.
“Personally, I do not believe it would be a productive meeting,” said County board chairperson Louie Okey.
Citizens have been requesting such a meeting during public comment at recent county committee meetings to discuss the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.
At Monday’s meeting, two people spoke during public comment.
Diane Vaughn, of New Auburn, said she emailed all 29 county board supervisors and got responses from only three.
“We have been coming for months, but rarely are our concerns addressed,” she said. “We need a meeting where we can dialogue back and forth.”
Kelly Sellers, of the town of Bear Lake, said, “If I ask a question, I get nothing—total silence.”
He suggested a town hall meeting “to dispel rumors.”
County administrator Jeff French defended the county’s efforts to get information out to the public.
“I’ve done a TV program and radio program every month for 15 years,” said French, also mentioning a recent presentation he gave at UW Eau Claire-Barron County titled “What is a County?”
French regularly appears on Rice Lake’s cable access channel, ricelaketv.com, WYRL 105.5 and WJMC radio stations.
Okey said he did not think another opportunity for people to air their grievances would accomplish anything.
But he challenged the other supervisors at the end of Monday’s meeting to request a town hall meeting as a future possibility. None of the 24 other supervisors—four absent—offered a motion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.