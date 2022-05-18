A proposal to renovate 70 Barron County Housing Authority apartments missed the cut for federal low-income tax credits.
The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority announced that 20 communities are receiving $23.3 million in federal and state housing tax credits.
The Barron County Housing Authority project was one of two proposals in Barron—the other, a partnership between a private developer and the City of Barron did receive credits (see separate story).
A Rice Lake project to adapt the former St. Joseph’s Hospital into 47 housing units also missed the cut for funding.
Barron County had proposed to spend up to $3.5 million on its project, using a portion of its COVID-19 relief funds approved by Congress in the March 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
But county board chair Louie Okey said that investment didn’t help in the end because the federal government “changed the rules in the middle of the process.”
But Barron County administrator Jeff French told the county board on Monday, May 16, that the Housing Authority Project has a secondary avenue for funding.
The board approved a resolution to apply through a similar program.
Barron County is asking for up to $1.2 million in credits to help with a $15 million renovation plan for low- to moderate-income apartment renovations throughout Barron County.
Other business conducted at the county board meeting was as follows:
• The board approved a resolution creating the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Barron and Rusk Counties, as Washburn County is breaking away from the former three-county partnership. Okey explained, “It’s political and there’s different thinking, and it’s causing problems for our employees.”
• The board commended Judge James Babler for be named Judge of the Year by the Wisconsin Bar Assn. Okey said, “You are truly an asset to Barron County. Your leadership has been unparalleled.”
• The board recognized DeeAnn Cook, who is soon to retire after 17 years of service as County Clerk. French said, “You will be deeply missed. The public will never know the amount of work she quietly and unobtrusively done.”
• The board recognized longtime county supervisors Don Horstman, Russell Rindsig, Oscar Skoug and Eric Pannier.
• The board held a moment of silence for longtime county board supervisor Stan Bergum, of Rice Lake, who passed away on April 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.