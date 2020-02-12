By Bob Zientara
While the miraculous escape of kidnap victim Jayme Closs was the highlight of a year that – once again – brought international attention to Barron County, the county Sheriff’s Department busied itself with many other law enforcement activities, according to an annual report released last week by Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The department spent a total of $7,670,000 in 2019, $140,000 more than the year before, the report stated.
The total of 911 calls dropped, as did drunk driving arrests, jail bookings, underage drinking incidents, traffic tickets issued, and, by a slight margin the number of traffic accidents.
But traffic deaths rose from five in 2018 to seven in 2019, the report added.
There was also a sharp increase in domestic incidents during 2019, as sheriff’s deputies handled 480 reported incidents.
Fitzgerald said his department would continue to work with Embrace, a Spooner-based service that offers safe homes to battered women, as well as counseling for victims of domestic violence and training for law enforcement officers.
“Over the summer, our department assisted with two murder investigations in Almena and Cameron,” Fitzgerald noted in a written summary at the beginning of the report. “Then, we had the wind storm in July. We also continue to stay very busy on the drug issue.”
Much of the first half of 2019 was spent wrapping up the Closs case, the sheriff added.
“We continued working on this case for the first six months of the year, with the conviction and sentencing of (the murder and kidnapping suspect) in late May,” Fitzgerald said.
Goals for 2020:
• Methamphetamine education and enforcement – “with (the Department of health & Human Services) and our courts, (the department will work) on new, innovative ideas to help with treatment while continuing to stop the sale of this drug,” he said.
• Domestic abuse -- “(work with) our victims and continue a proactive approach to reduce these … incidents,” Fitzgerald sid.
• Alcohol – “Continue our proactive and enforcement efforts on OWI and underage alcohol incidents,” he added.
• The department will also “work with the Turtle Lake Police Department to reduce the number of calls to the St Croix Casino and Hotel.”
Drugs and social media
In 2019, the department spent $10,000 on drug buy money, Fitzgerald noted in the report.
“This is not taxpayer dollars and is funded through court ordered forfeitures and seizures,” he said. Of the money spent, $5,385 was reimbursed through a Drug Task Force Grant.
In November 2011, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department installed a 24/7 drop box for unused/expired prescription drugs and has already been a huge success to keep the citizens safe.
The Sheriff’s Department uses an anonymous tip line created in 2011 through a government grant. A total of 254 tips were received on the line last year.
The department’s website received more than 1.2 million individual visits last year, a number that’s down “due to new security software that blocks bot and malicious attacks,” Fitzgerald said. Of the total “hits,” there were more than 173,000 “unique visitors” to the site, he added.
The site interacts with the department’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, he added.
