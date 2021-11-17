Quick action by first responders may have saved the life of a Sawyer County woman on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 in Turtle Lake, according to Barron County Circuit court records and 911 dispatch logs.
The incident has led to a felony charge against a 49-year-old woman from Stone Lake, according to a complaint filed Friday, Nov. 12, court records said.
The incident began when someone called 911 to report an unresponsive woman in a vehicle parked outside St. Croix Casino just after 12:30 p.m. Nov. 11.
The criminal complaint said a village officer arrived to find several casino employees gathered around the woman trying to wake her up. The officer said he could feel a pulse, but could get no response. The woman’s breathing “was very abnormal,” the complaint said.
Cumberland Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived to treat her, while the officer searched the vehicle and found a purse that contained identification for Kathy Ann Young, W303 Metcalf Road, Stone Lake.
Emergency responders then administered a dose of Narcan to the unconscious woman. A short time later, she woke up.
According to the criminal complaint, the officer found a syringe and a piece of tin foil in the purse. The foil had burn marks which the officer believed may have come from the foil having been used to smoke some kind of controlled substance. The syringe had white residue on it, which a later field test showed was fentanyl.
At first, the woman denied having used drugs for about two years, and said that the syringe had “nothing” in it, the complaint said.
The officer persisted in his questions, asking the defendant the name of the substance she had smoked, and telling her that she could have been killed.
She then allegedly said the substance “may have been fentanyl.”
Dispatch logs said that after being taken to the Cumberland Hospital emergency room, the woman was transported to the Barron County jail.
The next day, the defendant was charged with possession of narcotics, a felony punishable by up to three and one-half years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Court records said that at the time of the incident, the defendant was out on bond in connection with an unrelated Sawyer County methamphetamine possession charge.
She is free on $2,500 signature bond pending a Nov. 23 preliminary hearing, court documents said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.