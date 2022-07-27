A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld a Barron County judge’s ruling in a drug conviction case stemming from a traffic stop in Turtle Lake.
Michelle Jensen, 42, of South St. Paul, Minn., was convicted of possessing methamphetamine in 2018 after the drug was found in her car during a traffic stop on May 4, 2018.
The traffic stop was conducted by a Turtle Lake police officer. Later a Polk County sheriff’s deputy with a K9 arrived without being asked for by the officer who made the stop. It was only after K9 searching that the drugs were found.
Jensen appealed, arguing that the evidence seized during the traffic stop should have been suppressed because police unlawfully prolonged the stop.
According to court documents:
Former Turtle Lake Police Officer Adam Steffen stopped Jensen’s vehicle because its exhaust system was loud, and Jensen appeared to be texting on her phone while driving.
Steffen decided to issue Jensen a written warning to have her exhaust system fixed within ten days. Issuing a written warning required Steffen to return to his squad car, open his TRAKS computer system, enter basic information about Jensen, her vehicle, and the relevant statute into the program, and then print a warning. Steffen estimated the process to generate a written warning would take about two minutes.
About four minutes after Steffen returned to his squad car to process the written warning, Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Del Stone arrived at the scene with his police K9. Steffen did not call Stone to the scene and had no communication with him prior to his arrival.
Rather, Stone had been traveling on the highway when he observed emergency lights from Steffen’s squad car and decided on his own to pull over and assist in the traffic stop.
Steffen and Stone had a brief conversation about the nature of the stop and routine safety issues before Steffen returned to processing the written warning. Steffen stated that the conversation was short because he didn’t like Stone and did not want to “deal with” him any more than necessary.
While Steffen was still in his squad car, Stone approached Jensen’s vehicle and made contact with her. Stone believed that Jensen exhibited “beyond normal nervousness” during the interaction. Stone then asked Jensen to exit her vehicle, escorted her to the front of Steffen’s squad car, patted her down for weapons, and told her to remain by Steffen’s squad car while he conducted a “K9 sniff” of her vehicle.
Stone retrieved his canine partner from his vehicle and walked the dog around Jensen’s vehicle. The dog “alerted” on Jensen’s vehicle, indicating the presence of drugs. The entire time between when Stone arrived on the scene and when the dog alerted on Jensen’s vehicle was approximately five minutes.
At an evidence suppression hearing, Barron County Judge James Babler concluded that Steffen’s estimate that it would only take “two minutes” to prepare a warning was unreasonable and “grossly inadequate.” Furthermore, Stone completed his tasks and the K9 sniff before Steffen completed generating the written warning.
The Appeals court concurred, stating: “Having accepted the circuit court’s factual findings, we conclude that they support the conclusion that the police did not unlawfully extend the duration of Jensen’s traffic stop to conduct a drug investigation. The K9 sniff was conducted contemporaneously with the investigation into, and written warning for, Jensen’s defective exhaust system. We therefore affirm the suppression ruling and judgment of conviction.”
