Summer weather and increased outdoor activity have also contributed to a rise in the number of outdoor-related offenses, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Court filings during the last week of June and the first week of July 2022 included the following citations:
Robert D. Brewster, 64, of Weyerhaeuser, was issued two citations for operating an all-terrain vehicle while intoxicated and refusing to submit to a breath test after a traffic stop just after 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July in Chetek. He was fined $905.
Todd J. Dupre, 60, Forest Lake, Minn., was cited in Chetek on the Fourth of July, for operating an ATV without required head gear. The fine was $162.50.
Patrick J. Maher, 41, Cameron, was seen on June 25, operating a UTV with a juvenile passenger who wasn’t wearing a helmet. The fine was $162.50.
Shane Lee Cutting, 50, Ridgeland, was cited Tuesday, June 7, 2022, for operating an ATV on County Hwy. A, which was closed to all-terrain vehicle traffic. His vehicle also had an expired registration and a non-conforming license plate. The total fine was $626.50.
On Sunday, June 5, Cumberland residents Michael Schullo, 37, and Jennifer Ott, 33, were cited for operating ATVs on County Hwy. B, which was closed to off-road vehicle traffic. Each fine was $232.
A Department of Natural Resources warden found Cameron resident Anthony Matteson, 20, fishing on Rice Lake May 18, without a license. The warden said he would let the defendant off with a warning as long as he bought a license within the next 10 days. At the end of 10 days, on May 28, a computer check on the Go Wild license registration system showed the defendant didn’t get a license in the grace period. He was fined $242.90.
On May 7, 2022, a DNR warden clocked Philip Suriano, 32, driving his ATV 50 mph on the Wild Rivers Trail, in a 25-mph zone. The fine was $232.
Two Barron residents, Garret Hegna and Darrel Sistad, both 17, were cited for operating ATVs on April 29 near Cameron, on a designated trail that was not yet officially open for the season. Each was fined $232.
