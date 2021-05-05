Five years after it was signed into law and just over four years since it went into effect, Wisconsin’s felony drunk driving law – which imposes harsher penalties for anything over the fourth offense – has resulted in 79 referred cases since January 2018, as recorded by the Barron County District Attorney’s office.
Moreover, the year 2020 has marked a sharp increase in the number of incidents involving drunk driving and/or intoxicated operation of a motor vehicle, according to statistics gathered by District Attorney Brian Wright and Clerk of Court Sharon Millermon.
The numbers show that in calendar year 2020, fourth-offense OWI cases made up nearly 19 percent of the total number of OWI cases handled by county prosecutors.
Then-Gov. Scott Walker signed legislation on April 25, 2016, making it a felony offense to drive drunk (or impaired) for the fourth time. Wright said the minimum penalty for a fourth OWI conviction is six months in jail and/or a $600 cash fine.
The maximum sentence is up to six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. The law also carries sentencing guidelines which provide for up to six months’ probation, with jail time and/or fines accruing for any violation of probation, he added.
About a year later, in March 2018, Walker signed another drunk driving bill that empowers the court to revoke an offender’s driving privileges for life if they are convicted of OWI, fourth offense.
Wright said that defendants who lose their licenses for life can apply for reinstatement – but not until 10 years have passed since the conviction.
“I very much believe that (the felony OWI bill) and, now, the lifetime driver’s license revocation that results from fourth-offense conviction, has and will continue to have a deterrent effect on the incidents of drunken driving,” Wright said.
“These laws may not have a significant deterrent effect on serial offenders (5th or 6th offense, or higher), but for the overwhelming majority of motorists, I believe the (tougher laws) will act as a deterrence,” he added.
Which begs the question – what happened in 2020? Of 109 OWI referrals to the District Attorney’s Office, nearly one-third of them (32 cases) were for OWI, fourth offense and/or higher.
“I don’t know if 2020 is an outlier or not,” Wright said. “It will be interesting to see if this may have been related to COVID, or not.”
Even so, with 2020 out of the equation, the numbers appear to indicate a drop in felony OWI offenses, he added.
According to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, the knowledge of a possible felony OWI arrests may have an influence on at least some of the driving public in Barron County.
“Prevention is key to success, and (OWI offenses) are preventable,” he said.
“That is what I want to stress. We would prefer that people just did not drive after they have been drinking, and we will continue to use prevention as a tool over enforcement to stop alcohol related incidents.”
