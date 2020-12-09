A downward trend in reported COVID-19 cases continued this week, while a plan for vaccination continues to take shape.
In the week ending Dec. 8, Barron County Public Health reported 220 cases, down from 305 in the week prior. But six more people have died, bringing the county’s total to 47.
Active cases stood at 641 Tuesday afternoon, down from 809 a week ago.
But state health officials cautioned against letting the guard down now.
“I think it is a little bit too early to say that we have found maybe everyone who might have been sick after Thanksgiving and we want to make sure that people continue to go and get a test,” said Traci DeSalvo, acting director of the Wisconsin Bureau of Communicable Diseases.
She added, “We are still seeing a very large number of cases.”
Wisconsin’s 7-day average is 4,526 cases. Seven-day averages can provide a more accurate picture of the virus’s progression than daily death counts, which can fluctuate and disguise the broader trend line.
On Tuesday, the U.S. set a new record for COVID-19 deaths. With a seven-day average of 2,249 deaths, the country broke the previous mark of 2,232 set on April 17 in the early weeks of the pandemic.
Anticipation of vaccine continues to heighten, too.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech applied for its Emergency Use Authorization on Nov. 20, and the FDA will hear its case until Thursday, Dec. 10. Moderna’s hearing will come a week later.
Once those vaccines are available in Wisconsin, each will be distributed differently, according to state health officials.
“Once the Pfizer vaccine is approved it will be sent in batches to hubs in each of our health care emergency response coalition regions,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
She explained with was because that vaccine requires cold storage. Once at these hubs the vaccine will be redistributed to smaller clinics around the hub area, she said.
“The Moderna vaccine, when approved, will be distributed directly to vaccinators because it does not require that ultra-cold storage,” said Willems Van Dijk.
One of the hubs for the Pfizer vaccine is Marshfield Clinic Health Systems.
The health system’s Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield was chosen as a hub because of its ability to store Pfizer’s vaccine, which requires storage at about -80 degrees Celsius.
Vaccines are anticipated for distribution to the hubs around Dec. 15. Front line health care workers and long-term care facilities will be the first to receive vaccinations after Wisconsin health officials give a final approval to begin administering vaccinations.
“We are very committed to ensuring this vaccine is distributed equitably regardless of whether you live in an urban or rural part of the state,” said DHS Secretary Andrea Palm on a media briefing call Dec. 8.
Palm said vaccinations would be two doses given over a 21-28 day period, and the state will work two ensure both doses are lined up.
“As far as putting shots in arms, we anticipate doing that this month,” said Palm.
When asked on the media call if he would get vaccinated, Gov. Tony Evers said, “I’ll wait my turn, but when my turn comes up, my wife and I will get the vaccine.”
Evers said the vaccination effort will take several months and come at a cost. He estimated $400 million would be needed for the first quarter of 2021.
“Vaccination doesn’t happen cheaply, it takes people,” said Evers, adding that those people need to be equipped with Personal Protective Equipment.
Current COVID-19 federal relief funding is set to expire this month, while Republican and Democrat negotiators are struggling to reach a new agreement.
“Regardless of the lack of effort on the part of federal government doing its fair share, we will get this done in Wisconsin,” said Evers, indicating there are some budgetary options for providing relief.
Evers is also communicating with state Republican leaders Rep. Robin Vos and Sen. Devin LeMahieu. But the Legislature has indicated no plans to open a session on a relief bill for the rest of 2020.
“We’re looking to find common ground every place we can,” said Evers. “We continue to have good conversation, and we’re hopeful to reach a conclusion.”
When asked Tuesday when “life will get back to normal,” Palm said, “Our best guess is in the late summer, fall timeframe.”
She added, “I think some of this really does depend on how many vaccine candidates make it across the finish line, in what timeframe and what is their manufacturing capacity?”
In the meantime, Palm encouraged anyone with symptoms or who may have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 to get tested. More testing helps state officials better understand the true prevalence of the virus, she explained.
“If you need a test, get a test,” said Palm.
State and Barron County DHHS has issued new guidelines concerning quarantine timelines for people who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 based on information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although the CDC continues to recommend a full 14-day quarantine from the time of exposure as the safest way to prevent asymptomatic transmission, it does say people can be released after seven days under certain circumstances.
On Day 6 after exposure to the positive case, people are eligible to be tested for COVID-19.
If the test results come back negative and the person has no symptoms on Day 7, they may end their quarantine.
On Day 10 the person may end their quarantine if no symptoms are present even if they have no test results.
