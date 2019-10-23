Electors who attended the Prairie Farm School District annual meeting Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 learned that property taxes will decrease somewhat, and that there has been a slight increase in enrollment, as well.
According to materials distributed at the meeting, the district expects to spend $5,151,674 to operate during the 2019-2020 school year (a fiscal year that began July 1, 2019 and will end June 30, 2020).
An estimated 321 resident students are enrolled in the district this year. There are 99 students from other communities enrolled in Prairie Farm schools, as opposed to 26 resident students whose parents have enrolled them outside the district.
Prairie Farm’s net enrollment is 393, seven more students than the 386 enrolled last year.
Other meeting highlights:
• Revenue -- Local taxes for school operations will be going down from $1,306,809.38 for the 2018-2019 school year to $1,303,945 during the 2019-2020 school year.
In addition, the district expects to levy debt service and “community service” taxes of $125,000 and $30,000 respectively.
That brings the total estimated property tax to $1,458,445 during the 2019-2020 school year, a decrease of 1.78 percent from the previous year’s total of $1,465,914.
The school district mill rate of $10.62 per $100,000 of equalized assessed valuation means that the owner of a $100,000 property can expect a bill of $1,062 for school taxes.
State general aid will rise slightly, from $2,223,515 last year to an estimated $2,288,575 in the coming year. Federal aid will also rise from $154,28.72 to an estimated $159,376.
• Expenditures -- A large decrease is expected in the district’s long-term debt payments. Last year, they stood at $530,406.72. The major expense last year was a $400,000 expenditure to refinance existing debt.
Next year’s anticipated debt payment is expected to be $126,547.
