Barron County Administrator Jeff French issued a directive Tuesday, March 17, 2020, requiring any county employees who have traveled out-of-state to go home and self-quarantine for 14 days in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
County workers will also be allowed to work from home, if it causes no interruption in department functions, French added.
The directive will be in effect for one month until 12 noon Friday, April 17, French added. The directive “may be extended based on the recommendation of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Centers for Disease Control or Pubic Health Program Manager, Laura Sauve, or Health and Human Services Director Stacey Frolik,” he added.
While county employees work from home, they “may also have their children/spouse at home simultaneously,” French said. “It is understood that it may be difficult to complete a full shift working remotely and therefore any paid leaves may be used to offset hours not worked. It is the expectation that the time noted on the timesheet is an accurate reflection of the time worked on county business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.