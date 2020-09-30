Incumbent 7th Dist. U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Hazelhurst, and his Democratic challenger, Wausau attorney Tricia Zunker, reacted this week to President Donald Trump’s nomination of former Notre Dame Law Professor Amy Comey Barrett to take the U.S. Supreme Court seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“The next Supreme Court justice will cast crucial votes as it relates to ensuring people with pre-existing conditions have affordable health coverage and a woman’s right to make personal decisions about her own body,” Zunker said Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
“Judge Barrett’s extreme record indicates her seat on the Supreme Court will result in attacks on fundamental rights and civil rights; her placement will undo decades of progress in the areas of women’s rights, equal pay, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights and more,” Zunker added.
Tiffany, meanwhile, took an opposite viewpoint when contacted by the WSAW television station in Wausau.
“President Trump promised to appoint judges who would interpret the constitution rather than legislating from the bench,” Tiffany said.
“He kept that promise by nominating (Barrett). I hope the Senate will move quickly and deliberately to approve her nomination as they did a few short years ago, and that Democrats will refrain from turning her nomination into a hyper-partisan three-ring circus like the one they subjected the American people to during Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh’s confirmation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.