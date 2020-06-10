Four years after it was sold by its Hudson, Wis.-based parent company, the Barron Holiday gas station, convenience store and liquor store is now branded as a Marathon Oil outlet.
The process began Monday, June 8, 2020, and continued Tuesday, June 9, as the pumps were shut down and the store was closed. Workers brought in new computers and electronic equipment. Also on hand were workers from Columbia Heights, Minn-based Minnesota Petroleum Service, which describes itself as a 40-year-old company that assists with design, installation and operation for client needs.
A company official did not immediately respond to a request for comment before the News-Shield’s production deadline Tuesday afternoon, June 9.
According to CSP Daily News, an online business information service, the change at Barron appears to be the result of a franchise-swapping process by two large companies, one based in Allentown, Penn., the other in Quebec, Canada.
In a story datelined May 2019 CSP Daily News writer Greg Lindenberg reported that Quebec-based Couche-Tard had agreed to transfer nearly 200 of its convenience stores to Pennsylvania-based CrossAmerica, which bought the Barron Holiday location in 2016 from Hudson-based SSG Corporation.
In exchange, CrossAmerica agreed to transfer “all 17 of the Upper Midwest properties and the real property for eight master lease properties,” Lindenberg added.
In January 2016, the News-Shield reported SSG Corporation announced it would sell 31 company-operated convenience stores to CrossAmerica Partners, including the Barron Holiday station store. The total transaction was reportedly worth $48.5 million.
The CSP Daily News story described CrossAmerica Partners as “a major wholesale distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Couche-Tard.
“Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to more than 1,200 locations and owns or leases approximately 900 sites,” the CSP Daily News story said.
“With a geographic footprint covering 31 states, it has relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, CITGO, Marathon and Phillips 66.”
