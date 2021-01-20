Wisconsin significantly expanded the pool of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Jan. 19, opening it to everyone age 65 and older. Vaccines for this group can begin Monday, Jan. 25.
The announcement comes even though the state’s supply of vaccine has not increased much.
“It’s going to take a long time to get this group vaccinated, unless we get more supply from the federal government,” said said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary for the state Department of Health Services in a media briefing Tuesday.
A Mayo Clinic statement posted Tuesday at www.mayoclinic.org/coronavirus-covid-19 read: “We’re currently experiencing high phone call volumes related to COVID-19 vaccine. If you’re a Mayo Clinic patient, you will be contacted when you’re eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment, either in an email from your Patient Online Services account or by mail.”
Marshfield Clinic issued a press release Tuesday, stating: “Visit the Marshfield Clinic Health System website at marshfieldclinic.org/CovidVaccine to complete the survey for the COVID-19 vaccine or call 877-998-0880. If you qualify, you will be contacted to schedule an appointment. COVID-19 vaccine distribution may take several months. We are working as quickly as possible to ensure those who are eligible are vaccinated. We request patience as we anticipate a high number of people reaching out to schedule a vaccination.”
Vaccination information from other local health care providers was not immediately available at press time Tuesday evening.
There are approximately 700,000 Wisconsinites who are 65 and older and Wisconsin currently receives around 70,000 first-dose vaccines per week from the federal government, according to DHS. Vaccinations are continuing for front line health workers, long-term care facilities staff, medics, police, firefighters and other people in Phase 1a of the state’s vaccination plan.
Willems Van Dijk said the sudden expansion of vaccine eligibility may be “messy,” but was done because some vaccinators have supply waiting on the shelves.
“The reason we went ahead before everything was tidied up is because people are dying from COVID-19 and we have vaccine that is available,” said Willems Van Dijk.
Stephanie Schauer, Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager, said vaccinations of those 65-plus should pick up as others in Phase 1a are vaccinated and supply increases, namely of the Moderna vaccine.
She said other vaccine makers are in stage three trials, and may bring their vaccine to the table for emergency approval soon.
Health officials continue to urge precautions as infections and deaths continue, though at a lower rate than in previous weeks. Statewide there have been more than 525,000 cases of COVID-19, and more than 5,500 deaths related to the virus, said Willems Van Dijk.
“We’re starting to see some control of it around the edges, but it’s still a big old forest fire burning,” she said.
In Barron County, 153 new cases were reported this week by Public Health. By comparison, there were 193 new cases the week before 112 the week prior to that.
There are 206 active cases, compared to 214 the week before.
Though only two new cases were reported Tuesday, but also another death, bringing the toll to 65 in Barron County.
