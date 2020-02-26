The Rusk County Board unanimously approved a resolution to offer the county’s support in the Veteran Administration to establish a VA hospital in Rusk County.
According to the resolution, the board of supervisors believe there is the potential continued medical use of the Rusk County Memorial Hospital building and many citizens and veterans have expressed interest in using the building for veteran medical care.
The resolution states the county would make it’s best efforts to make the building available should the VA consider making it a VA medical facility.
While there is a veteran medical clinic in Rice Lake, veterans must travel to Tomah or the Minneapolis Veteran Hospital to receive treatment at a hospital. The county believes the extensive traveling to receive earned medical care is an undue hardship and there are significant unmet needs within the region to make establishing a VA hospital in Rusk County a way to meet those needs.
An ad hoc VA Hospital Comittee meeting was held on Feb. 3 where committee members discussed the medical needs of veterans in Rusk County. Roughly 10 percent of Rusk County residents are U.S. veterans, according to Veteran Services Officer Erik Stoker.
Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith currently has a five-year lease of the hospital building and is currently working to move forward with building a new hospital building. According to Rusk County Administrator Andy Albarado, MMC-L can terminate the lease before the five-year mark, Rusk County cannot.
Members of the Ad Hoc VA Hospital committee have sought and were given MMC-L’s blessing with working with the VA to establish a VA hospital in Rusk County. Albarado said MMC-L is on board and encouraging with the county’s desire of establishing a VA hospital in Rusk County.
Ladysmith Care and Rehab occupies a portion of the building. Supervisor Randy Tatur said, “we have to remember the nursing home, there are about 50 people there.” Tatur said the nursing home is very interested in continuing to provide care at the hospital.
According to Albarado, MMC-L has provided the county with the money to demolition the hospital building and if the money is not use, the county will need to return it to MMC-L. Of the hospital property, Albarado said, “it is a desirable piece of property with river frontage.”
Supervisor Dave Willingham reminded supervisors to keep the county’s options open and that the resolution does not lock the county into any choices if other things come along. “It would be a shame to tear it down,” said Willingham.
Supervisor Kathy Vacho expressed concerned for the residents of the nursing home and asked the board where the residents would go if the building torn down. Vacho reminded the board of the growing population of older Rusk County citizens who will need these services.
Albarado said he has seen the market data and there is a growing need for nursing home services; the resolution does not lock the county into only one option. Willingham told the board the nursing home would probably still be able to stay as the VA may even want those services available.
