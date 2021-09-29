Residents of Barron and Chippewa Falls have each been fined $928 after allegedly trespassing on private property with an all-terrain vehicle and an off-road motorcycle, according to information from eight Department of Natural Resources citations issued earlier this month.
Barron County Circuit Court records identify the suspects as Alexander R. Vaughn, 22, Barron, and Dylan J. Homme, Chippewa Falls.
The citations were filed Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, court records said.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a complaint from an unidentified property owner who said two people had trespassed on their land, one riding an off-road motorcycle, the other an all-terrain vehicle. The deputy was able to identify the suspects after the property owner showed him video footage from a trail camera.
Vaughn was cited for operating an off-highway motorcycle without valid registration, operating on private property without the owner’s consent, operating the cycle while traveling on a dedicated roadway, and operating without a valid certificate.
Homme was cited for operating an all-terrain vehicle while failing to display lighted head and tail lamps, operating without a muffler and without a valid safety certificate, and operating on private land without the owner’s permission.
Each of the eight citations carries a $232 fine.
In related incidents:
Fred D. Coleman, Rice Lake, was cited for a pair of off-road violations on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, after he was stopped by a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy on the Wild Rivers Trail.
The deputy said the posted speed limit on the trail is 15 mph, but that he stopped the ATV after he clocked it going between 30 and 48 mph. The operator allegedly smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test. He refused to take a preliminary breath test.
Coleman was cited for operating an ATV while intoxicated and refusing to take an alcohol test. Each charge carries a fine of $452.50.
Scott Allen Mancl, 20, Sarona, was cited Wednesday, Sept. 15, for operating a 2013 Yamaha Raptor on the Wild Rivers Trail without proper registration and without having a spark arrestor on the vehicle’s exhaust. Each citation carries a $232 fine.
