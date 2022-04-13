Residents of Barron in the 1970s will surely remember the friendly druggist who worked for years at James Pharmacy on La Salle Avenue and who also served the city as an alderman and mayor.
Walt Riese, who lived to be 95, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Monroe Manor in Barron. He was born Dec. 4, 1926, to Herman and Emma Riese in Spooner, Wis. A graduate of Spooner High School in 1944, he served a short stint in the U.S. Navy before attending Pharmacy School at the University of Minnesota. After graduation in 1950, he worked in pharmacies in Spooner and Chetek before spending most of h career at James Pharmacy in Barron.
He married Florence Petersen June 25, 1950, a union that lasted for 68 years and ended with her death in 2019. The couple had four daughters.
He enjoyed living in Barron and was active in the First Lutheran Church. For many years he played tennis weekly with his friends. He was involved with the Spotlighter community theater.
After retirement, he enjoyed gardening and sitting on his front porch, chatting with neighbors. Walter and Florence traveled extensively. When their daughters were young, they packed the family and grandparents in the station wagon to travel around the US and Canada. Later, the couple traveled worldwide, taking trips including much of Europe, China, and Mexico.
He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Riese (Carl Ball), Joanne Riese, and Mary Riese (Erik Riese); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Florence; oldest daughter, Karen Lowder; his brothers, Henry Reichert and Elmer Riese; and his sister, Elsie Goetsch.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. See his complete obituary elsewhere in this newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.