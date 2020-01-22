Owners of real estate and personal property are reminded they have until Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, to pay their taxes to local town, village or city treasurers, according to Yvonne Ritchie, Barron County Treasurer.
Taxes must be paid at each locality in the county in which the taxpayer lives and/or owns personal property with one exception, Ritchie said Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Barron County will collect 2019 taxes for the town of Almena only, she said.
Local treasurers must be in receipt of the taxes by Jan. 31 to avoid interest and penalty charges, she added.
“Not all municipalities accept electronic payments such as credit cards and e-checks,” Ritchie said. “Your payment may not go through if paid to the wrong municipality or to the county.”
Each primary residence in the county is eligible for the state lottery and gaming credit, she added. Renters don’t qualify. Those who didn’t get a credit but feel they may be eligible should apply to their local town, city or village treasurer. The application form must be signed and returned to the treasurer by Jan. 31, 2020.
Taxpayers can log on to www.barroncountywi.gov to confirm their tax payment was received.
