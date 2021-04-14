Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced that a community-based vaccination clinic in the state will open in Barron County on Tuesday, April 20. The site will be located at the UW Eau Claire-Barron County campus in Rice Lake.
“We started opening these clinics with the goal to optimize local vaccination efforts by closing gaps in vaccine access across Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “From Rock County to Racine, and now in Barron County, these clinics are helping us accomplish that goal by getting more shots in arms and helping our communities bounce back from COVID-19.”
Initially, the Barron clinic plans to administer at least 200 doses per day and has the ability to do up to 500 doses per day, dependent on vaccine supply. The clinic will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Anyone ages 16 and older can schedule an appointment at the Barron County clinic at vaccinate.wi.gov. For vaccine-related questions and appointment registration support, individuals can call toll-free at 1-844-684-1064.
The DHS community-based vaccination clinic in Barron County is operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare through collaboration with Barron County Health Department, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Western Wisconsin Public Health Readiness Consortium, area health care partners including Cumberland Healthcare, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, and Prevea Health, other local partners, and DHS. Various factors including population demographics, local health capacity, operations, and concentration of other vaccine providers are taken into consideration when planning for clinics.
Other DHS community-based vaccination clinics are located in the following counties: Douglas, La Crosse, Marathon, Racine, and Rock. As of April 12, these sites have administered 28,416 total vaccine doses.
DHS is instructing Wisconsin vaccine providers to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to a federal review of adverse side effects reported. The Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a joint statement, saying six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis have been reported in the U.S. out of 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses given.
Walmart and Walgreens pharmacies in the region had open appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, but those were cancelled in light of the pause on the vaccine.
“We are pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution. At this time, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Vaccine providers should not administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time, and should hold on to the vaccine until federal review has been completed.”
“There is still a lot to learn about how the vaccine might cause the problems that occurred in the six patients, which included blood clots around the brain and low platelets, but they do appear to be very rare,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for DHS. “For residents who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, be in contact with your health care provider if you have a severe headache or new vision problems during the first two weeks after receiving the vaccine.”
People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should monitor for the following symptoms three weeks after their vaccination: severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath. Symptoms associated with these severe events have occurred six to 13 days after vaccine receipt. Contact your health care provider and use the V-Safe Program to report your symptoms.
The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines continue to remain extremely safe vaccines. DHS encourages everyone eligible to get the vaccine to continue with their vaccination, especially in light of variants. Wisconsin continues to have a good supply of these vaccines; 96% of the doses administered in the state have been Pfizer and Moderna.
“So far, there have been no reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis with low platelets in anyone who has received one of the mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) vaccines,” said Dr. Westergaard. “The FDA, CDC, and DHS continue to recommend the use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at this time, while the adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine continue to be investigated.”
For the third straight week, new cases of COVID-19 rose slightly in Barron County.
In the week up to Tuesday, April 13, 52 new cases were reported to Barron County Public Health. That is up for 39 the week before. Active cases stood at 66 Tuesday, down from 70 the week before.
As far as vaccination data, 25.5 percent of Barron County residents have completed vaccination against COVID-19. In the county 34.5 percent have received at least one dose, which is behind the statewide percentage of 37.6.
Despite the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, all people ages 16 and older are encouraged to get vaccinated, according to public health officials. Anyone that lives, works, or studies in Wisconsin can get vaccinated for free—even if you cannot provide proof of residency, do not have a valid state identification, or do not have insurance.
